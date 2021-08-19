Call Of Duty: Vanguard Preorders Live Now: Pricing, Cross-Gen Bundle, Ultimate Edition Details

Call of Duty: Vanguard preorders went live ahead of its official reveal in Warzone. The next entry in Activision's blockbuster first-person shooter series releases November 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. There are three editions available to preorder, each of which comes with various bonuses.

Once again, Activision is offering a Cross-Gen bundle. The $70 Cross-Gen Bundle comes with access to Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X and Xbox One. If you're only playing on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, the standard edition costs $60.

Call of Duty: Vanguard preorder bonuses

All preorders come with early access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta later this year. You'll also get the Frontline Weapons Pack, Mastercraft Blueprint for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and Operator Arthur Kingsley in Cold War and Warzone. Meanwhile, the Cross-Gen bundle comes with five hours of 2WXP. The Ultimate edition comes with even more goodies, which you can check out below.