Call Of Duty: Vanguard Preorders Live Now: Pricing, Cross-Gen Bundle, Ultimate Edition Details
Call of Duty: Vanguard releases November 5, and there are three editions available to preorder now.
Call of Duty: Vanguard preorders went live ahead of its official reveal in Warzone. The next entry in Activision's blockbuster first-person shooter series releases November 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. There are three editions available to preorder, each of which comes with various bonuses.
Once again, Activision is offering a Cross-Gen bundle. The $70 Cross-Gen Bundle comes with access to Call of Duty: Vanguard for PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X and Xbox One. If you're only playing on PS4, Xbox One, or PC, the standard edition costs $60.
Call of Duty: Vanguard preorder bonuses
All preorders come with early access to the Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta later this year. You'll also get the Frontline Weapons Pack, Mastercraft Blueprint for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and Operator Arthur Kingsley in Cold War and Warzone. Meanwhile, the Cross-Gen bundle comes with five hours of 2WXP. The Ultimate edition comes with even more goodies, which you can check out below.
Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard standard edition
$60
Call of Duty: Vanguard's standard edition is available to preorder digitally for $60 on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Battle.net. Physical preorders should be available soon. If you buy the standard edition and wind up wanting to play on PS5 or Xbox Series X, you can purchase a $10 upgrade later on.
Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Bundle
$70
Call of Duty: Vanguard's Cross-Gen Bundle is currently available to preorder digitally on the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store. Physical edition preorders should be going live soon.
Preorder Call of Duty: Vanguard Ultimate Edition
$100
Call of Duty: Vanguard's $100 Ultimate Edition is available to preorder for PS5/PS4, Xbox Series X/Xbox One, and PC. Like the Cross-Gen Bundle, it comes with PS5 and PS4 or Xbox Series X and Xbox One versions of the game. In addition to the aforementioned preorder bonuses, you also get the Vanguard Battle Pass Bundle and Task Force One Pack.
