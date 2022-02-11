Call Of Duty: Vanguard Playlists Updated With Suggestive Names For Valentine's Day

It's almost Valentine's Day, and to set the mood, Activision has updated the playlist names for Call of Duty: Vanguard with a spicy and suggestive twist.

As you can see in the image below, the playlists now have new, more amorous-themed names, including "Up Close And Personal," "Lover's Lane," and "Heartpoint." The Champion Hill modes now have new names, too, including "Third Wheel," "Couples," and "Single And Ready To Mingle." There is also the usual Private Match, which, uh, could be considered suggestive in its own way.

We're kicking off the Valentine's Day event with a ❤️‍🔥spicy❤️‍🔥 playlist update in #Vangaurd pic.twitter.com/YMbvsGOBhh — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) February 11, 2022

These new playlist names seem to be slightly toned down and less suggestive than playlist names from past Valentine's Day updates. Fans may recall how 2019's Modern Warfare had special playlists names like "Friends With Benefits," "Hurts So Good," "Hot Singles In Your Area," and who could forget, "Wanna Cyber?"

These new playlist names will presumably be available through the weekend until at least Monday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision has just announced Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, both of which are expected to launch this year to help rev up the franchise after Vanguard and the original Warzone began to slow down. Activision isn't walking away from the original Warzone just yet, however, as the major new Season 2 update arrives on February 14 with some significant changes planned.