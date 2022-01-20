Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Reveal Shotgun Nerfs And Bug Fixes

A new update went live for Call of Duty: Vanguard on January 20 to deliver more bug fixes and another nerf to shotguns for multiplayer. A few bugs were also squashed for Vanguard's Zombies mode.

For multiplayer changes, the January 20 patch notes from Sledgehammer Games detail fixes for killstreak and perk issues. Players can no longer gain infinite ammo from a killstreak exploit, and the developer addressed a bug that caused missing challenge details when previewing the Welgun after unlocking its challenges in multiplayer. Additionally, players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including fire from the Flamenaut streak and the Incendiary Grenade equipment.

Shotguns have felt over-powered since Vanguard's launch, but the patch notes reveal another round of nerfs aimed to level the playing field. Damage has been reduced for the Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun, and the range was reduced for the Buck and Slug attachment.

For Zombies mode, small adjustments were made to Der Anfang. The update added a fix for an issue that could occasionally prevent a player's Artifact from working properly after self-reviving, and an exploit where support weapons could provide infinite ammo was corrected, too.

An update also arrived to Call of Duty: Warzone on January 20 to buff the Katana melee weapon and bring several game fixes to the battle royale. The full details for the Warzone patch notes can be found here. All of these improvements arrive just a day after Activision announced the delay of Vanguard and Warzone's Season 2 in order to bring quality-of-life updates to Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare 2019.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

It's uncertain how the change will impact Call of Duty, but Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard--pending regulatory approval--in a deal to be valued at nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard has been struggling as of late with employee walkouts and lawsuits and other investigations related to allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

MULTIPLAYER

Bug Fixes

Weapons Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round's damage over time When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

Killstreaks Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit



Weapon Balancing

Shotguns Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun Damage has been reduced

Attachments Buck and Slug Range has been reduced



Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following:

Match start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from Restricted List

Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds

Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List

Added Bombing Run to Restricted List

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches

ZOMBIES