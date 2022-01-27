Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Reveal Perk Changes And Bug Fixes

A new update went live for Call of Duty: Vanguard on January 27 to deliver more bug fixes and spawn adjustments, but a few notable changes were made to the multiplayer perk system as well. This update comes after Activision's delay of Season 2 with the promise to bring quality-of-life changes to multiple Call of Duty titles.

For Vanguard's multiplayer changes, the patch notes detail that spawns have been adjusted for the Paradise map, which the developer said was based on community feedback from players who reported spawning next to enemies. The update also fixed a spawn on Paradise that previously resulted in players falling through the map.

Sledgehammer Games made a few changes to two of Vanguard's perks. The Fortified perk now protects against damage from the Mortar Barrage, Warmachine, Gammon Bombs, Satchel Charges, and Flamenaut and ammo box explosions. However, the Fortified perk will no longer protect players from damage from the Goliath, Glide Bomb, Bombing Run, Fire Bombing Run, or direct hits from launchers. Additionally, the Cold Blooded perk now offers protection against dogs.

A few bugs were also squashed for weapons and attachments. The update fixed a bug that caused the Subsonic ammo to unintentionally disable the Ghost perk and a bug that caused weapon icons to show up on interactable objects such as doors.

For Zombies, the update addresses a few issues with the Ring of Fire artifact. According to Sledgehammer Games' patch notes, the update should address an issue where Ring of Fire Tier II dealt inconsistent damage. The artifact's damage should now scale correctly per level, and an upgraded Ring of Fire's damage no longer causes damage to zombies above or below the placed ring.

The full patch notes can be viewed below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Season 2 update is scheduled to go live on February 14. Activision is currently being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expect to go through until later this year.

MULTIPLAYER

Spawns

Paradise Spawns on Paradise have been adjusted to address community feedback after players reported spawning next to enemies Fixed a spawn resulting in the player falling through the map Added invisible collision to prevent spawn trapping from one spawn point to the other



Perks

Fortified Fortified now adds protection from the following: Mortar Barrage Warmachine Flamenaut Explosions Ammo Box Explosions Gammon Bombs Satchel Charges Fortified no longer protects against the following: Goliath Glide Bomb Bombing Run Fire Bombing Run Direct hits from launchers



Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded now protects against dogs

Weapons & Attachments

"Summoning" reticle from Graveyard Shift Bundle is now visible in Gunsmith

Fixed a bug resulting in Subsonic unintentionally disabling Ghost

Fixed a bug where weapon icons were showing up on interactable objects such as doors

UI/VFX

Fixed a bug that resulted in the player appearing to be on fire, even when no damage was being dealt

Private Match

Addressed an issue in Control where the match would end prematurely when a Codcaster disconnected

ZOMBIES

Artifacts