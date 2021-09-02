Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Reveal Beta Details And Positive Changes

Players recently got hands-on with Call of Duty: Vanguard in a PlayStation-exclusive alpha, which featured the new Champion Hill mode, and the developers have already detailed patch notes for significant changes coming ahead of the standard multiplayer beta.

Champion Hill played like a sweaty Gunfight tournament that mixed small-scale Gunfight with battle royale themes, as duos and trios competed in a series of rounds to be the last team standing. And overall, the alpha test ran really smooth, and the mode was really interesting. However, players definitely had a few concerns, especially with some issues of low visibility and lighting. Thankfully, those are among the issues developer Sledgehammer Games will be addressing in the beta based on feedback from the alpha.

VISUAL UPDATES

Sledgehammer notes it did receive a considerable amount of feedback regarding Vanguard's visibility. A big part of this was the poor visibility and darkness of the player's screen when taking damage from an enemy, and lighting issues that made players almost blend into the background.

Players will hopefully see a notable difference in visuals now, as Sledgehammer reveals that changes have been made to reduce the density of sun fog, adjust the overall exposure, and increase the rim light around players to help separate them from the background. The damage overlay effect when a player is injured was also refined to help maintain visibility.

AUDIO TUNING

Footstep and weapon audio for non-players has been tuned. This means players other than their teammates and enemies. Non-player footstep volume was slightly increased, while non-player weapon volume was slightly reduced. This might be due to Champion Hill's matches being played so close together in the collective arena. It's really easy to hear gunfire from other matches happening at the same time.

Additionally, the announcer volume and callout frequency has been reduced.

CHAMPION HILL SPAWN TUNING

The patch notes also detail changes for the spawns in Champion Hill, as some spawns would place a player very close to their enemies. These spawn adjustments also include the initial spawn point for teams on the Courtyard map, as players would be standing across from each other and often in plain sight. Those spawns became a battle of who could fire first when the match began.

FUTURE FIXES

The patch notes also mention other concerns that likely won't be fixed in time, but the developers are aware of the issues. This includes problems with nameplate visibility issues and aim assist tracking through destructible walls. However, the developers do assure players that they will be addressed before Vanguard's launch.

BETA CONTENT

Today's update also details the content players can expect for the beta. In addition to Champion Hill, Vanguard's beta will introduce the new Patrol game mode. Based on Hardpoint, this objective-based mode will feature a capture zone that remains in near-constant motion.

Patrol and Champion Hill will be joined by classic offerings such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Search & Destroy. But the details do mention that Patrol and Search & Destroy will become available later in the beta.

You can find the full beta details below, as listed by Sledgehammer Games.

Vanguard's official multiplayer reveal is set for September 7, and after that, there will be a PlayStation-exclusive beta test September 10-13. You'll need to preorder Vanguard in order to get access to that test. On September 16-17, a second beta test will be held, and this will be open to users of all platforms who preorder the game. Finally, from September 18-20, an open beta will be held on all platforms.

Vanguard's recent reveal comes amidst the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, which makes allegations involving sexual harassment and discrimination at the publisher.

BETA

MAPS

Champion Hill

Hotel Royal

Gavutu

Red Star

Eagle's Nest (weekend 2)

MODES

Outside of Champion Hill – Vanguard will introduce another new game mode: Patrol. Based on Hardpoint, this objective-based mode features a scoring zone in near-constant motion; if Operators want to rack up points for their team, they should keep up and move around the map within this Patrol point.

These modes are in addition to the classic offerings such as Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Search & Destroy. These are also the exact modes you can play alongside Patrol during the Beta period (Patrol and Search & Destroy to be available later in the Beta).

Available modes in Beta:

Champion Hill (Solos, Duos, Trios)

Team Deathmatch

Domination

Kill Confirmed

Patrol (Kicking off Saturday of Weekend 1)

Search and Destroy (Weekend 2)

WEAPONS

Champion Hill

Weapons are persistent through matches. There are ten upgrades per weapon, each adding one attachment.

There will be three rotating weapon sets, featuring 2 ARs, 2 LMGs, 2 snipers, 2 shotguns, and 2 pistols.

Core MP

For Core MP, you'll be able to level up weapons to level 30.

PlayStation players will get +2 custom loadout slots (12 total, 10 for other platforms).

FEATURES

Combat Pacing

Combat Pacing is a feature that allows players to select the intensity of their games. Player count is determined by map size to achieve the intensity described in the Combat Pacing System. Player counts will vary.

Tactical : These are the lobbies that franchise veterans know well. This is the experience that you're used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6.

: These are the lobbies that franchise veterans know well. This is the experience that you're used to with classic Call of Duty combat timing. Tactical Combat Pacing is always 6v6. Assault : Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 20-28 players.

: Balanced combat pacing that gives you enough room to breathe and a lot of targets to kill. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 20-28 players. Blitz: High-action lobbies where the intensity is cranked up to frenetic levels. Prepare for plenty of combat when choosing to join a Blitz. In Beta Weekend 1, player counts will vary between 28-48 players.

OPERATORS (Each will have 1 finishing move)