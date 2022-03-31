Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Include Weapon Balancing And Arms Race Improvements

A new update has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard in Season 2 Reloaded, and the March 31 patch notes detail quite a bit of weapon balancing for multiplayer and updates to the new Arms Race mode.

According to Sledgehammer Games' patch notes, the developer has addressed a few issues with Season 2 Reloaded's large-scale Arms Race mode. The update fixes an exploit that previously allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage, and it addresses a bug that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from a player's cash balance. Additionally, players should no longer experience having an invisible weapon when the "Bioluminescence" or "Steamer" blueprints are equipped.

The update also includes a bit of weapon balancing for Vanguard's multiplayer. The Cooper Carbine assault rifle gets a few attachment buffs with 8" Ragdoll Short and 18" Ragdoll G45 barrels both getting a decrease to recoil while firing. The popular 22" Cooper Custom barrel attachment is now nerfed with an increase to the ADS time.

For Vanguard's light machine guns, The Type 11 now has decreased recoil while firing, while the popular Bren light machine gun is nerfed a bit with an increase to both sprint-out time and hip-fire spread. Season 2's Whitley light machine has also been powerful in multiplayer, but the patch notes reveal a massive 32% decreased damage bonus to the gun's .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes magazine attachment.

Changes also hit Vanguard's marksman rifles. The M1 Garand now has decreased ADS time, while the SVT-40 has an increased ADS time. For the G-43 marksman rifle, players can expect a decrease to both the gun's ADS time and hip-fire spread.

Additionally, Vanguard's Engineer perk gets a slight buff with the update, providing increased visibility of highlighted enemy equipment and killstreaks. And a bug fix was made to Vanguard's UI, so Combat Pacing and Quick Play filter selections will no longer be reset after players return to the main menu screen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently offering two weeks of free access to select multiplayer modes, which is available across all platforms until April 13. For Warzone, players are currently participating in the ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event with individual and community-based challenges.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

Arms Race The “Escort” and “Eliminate” UI elements will now properly update during the sudden death phase of a match. Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage. Addressed an issue that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from the player’s cash balance. Players will no longer have an invisible weapon when the “Bioluminescence” or “Steamer” Blueprints are equipped.

Ranked Play Updated Restrictions The Skal Crusher has been restricted in Ranked Play and can no longer be equipped to loadouts.



Weapons

Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle) 22” Cooper Custom (Barrel) Increased ADS time. 8” Ragdoll Short (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. 18” Ragdoll G45 (Barrel) Decreased recoil while firing. Cooper 45rs (Stock) Increased initial recoil while firing.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Addressed an issue that prevented progression of challenges in the Mindgames camo category.

Type 11 (Light Machine Gun) Decreased recoil while firing.

Bren (Light Machine Gun) Increased sprintout time. Increased hip-fire spread. Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B (Barrel) Decreased ADS time (-8%). .50 BMG 50 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased ADS time. Increased hip-fire spread.

Whitley (Light Machine Gun) .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes (Magazine) Decreased damage bonus (-32%).

M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. .30-06 and 6.5 Sakura Drums (Magazine) Increased ammo capacity from 16 to 20 (+25%).

SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle) Increased ADS time.

G-43 (Marksman Rifle) Decreased ADS time. Decreased hip-fire spread.

Kar98K (Sniper Rifle) Addressed an issue that caused slower than intended ADS time when an Optic Attachment was not equipped.

Combat Shield (Melee) Addressed an issue that allowed enemy Attack Dogs to deal damage through the Combat Shield.

Machine Pistol (Handgun) Decreased recoil while firing. Decreased hip-fire spread.



Perks

Engineer (Intel) Increased the visibility of highlighted enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.



User Interface & Experience