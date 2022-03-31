Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Include Weapon Balancing And Arms Race Improvements

A new update is live for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

By on

Comments

A new update has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard in Season 2 Reloaded, and the March 31 patch notes detail quite a bit of weapon balancing for multiplayer and updates to the new Arms Race mode.

According to Sledgehammer Games' patch notes, the developer has addressed a few issues with Season 2 Reloaded's large-scale Arms Race mode. The update fixes an exploit that previously allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage, and it addresses a bug that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from a player's cash balance. Additionally, players should no longer experience having an invisible weapon when the "Bioluminescence" or "Steamer" blueprints are equipped.

Click To Unmute
  1. Diablo 4 New Environmental Gameplay Showcase
  2. New PS Plus Feels Boring Compared to Xbox Game Pass
  3. PlayStation Plus Changes Confirmed & Breath of The Wild 2 Delayed | GameSpot News
  4. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Launch Timing Update Trailer
  5. Jessica Alba Makes Every Moment Fun with Nintendo Switch
  6. Free PS Plus Games For April Confirmed! | GameSpot News
  7. Hyper Light Breaker | Announcement Trailer
  8. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds | Out now!
  9. Among Us Friends List Update
  10. Legends of Crytek | Hunt: Showdown
  11. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Livestream
  12. Weird West | Out Now on PC, PlayStation, & Xbox

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer

The update also includes a bit of weapon balancing for Vanguard's multiplayer. The Cooper Carbine assault rifle gets a few attachment buffs with 8" Ragdoll Short and 18" Ragdoll G45 barrels both getting a decrease to recoil while firing. The popular 22" Cooper Custom barrel attachment is now nerfed with an increase to the ADS time.

For Vanguard's light machine guns, The Type 11 now has decreased recoil while firing, while the popular Bren light machine gun is nerfed a bit with an increase to both sprint-out time and hip-fire spread. Season 2's Whitley light machine has also been powerful in multiplayer, but the patch notes reveal a massive 32% decreased damage bonus to the gun's .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes magazine attachment.

Changes also hit Vanguard's marksman rifles. The M1 Garand now has decreased ADS time, while the SVT-40 has an increased ADS time. For the G-43 marksman rifle, players can expect a decrease to both the gun's ADS time and hip-fire spread.

Additionally, Vanguard's Engineer perk gets a slight buff with the update, providing increased visibility of highlighted enemy equipment and killstreaks. And a bug fix was made to Vanguard's UI, so Combat Pacing and Quick Play filter selections will no longer be reset after players return to the main menu screen.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is currently offering two weeks of free access to select multiplayer modes, which is available across all platforms until April 13. For Warzone, players are currently participating in the ongoing Rebirth Reinforced event with individual and community-based challenges.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

MULTIPLAYER

Modes

  • Arms Race

    • The “Escort” and “Eliminate” UI elements will now properly update during the sudden death phase of a match.

    • Addressed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable after dying to fall damage.

    • Addressed an issue that caused Buy Station purchases to not subtract from the player’s cash balance.

    • Players will no longer have an invisible weapon when the “Bioluminescence” or “Steamer” Blueprints are equipped.

  • Ranked Play

    • Updated Restrictions

      • The Skal Crusher has been restricted in Ranked Play and can no longer be equipped to loadouts.

Weapons

  • Cooper Carbine (Assault Rifle)

    • 22” Cooper Custom (Barrel)

      • Increased ADS time.

    • 8” Ragdoll Short (Barrel)

      • Decreased recoil while firing.

    • 18” Ragdoll G45 (Barrel)

      • Decreased recoil while firing.

    • Cooper 45rs (Stock)

      • Increased initial recoil while firing.

  • Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun)

    • Addressed an issue that prevented progression of challenges in the Mindgames camo category.

  • Type 11 (Light Machine Gun)

    • Decreased recoil while firing.

  • Bren (Light Machine Gun)

    • Increased sprintout time.

    • Increased hip-fire spread.

    • Oak & Shield 590mm Model 2B (Barrel)

      • Decreased ADS time (-8%).

    • .50 BMG 50 Round Mags (Magazine)

      • Increased ADS time.

      • Increased hip-fire spread.

  • Whitley (Light Machine Gun)

    • .50 BMG 150 Round Boxes (Magazine)

      • Decreased damage bonus (-32%).

  • M1 Garand (Marksman Rifle)

    • Decreased ADS time.

    • .30-06 and 6.5 Sakura Drums (Magazine)

      • Increased ammo capacity from 16 to 20 (+25%).

  • SVT-40 (Marksman Rifle)

    • Increased ADS time.

  • G-43 (Marksman Rifle)

    • Decreased ADS time.

    • Decreased hip-fire spread.

  • Kar98K (Sniper Rifle)

    • Addressed an issue that caused slower than intended ADS time when an Optic Attachment was not equipped.

  • Combat Shield (Melee)

    • Addressed an issue that allowed enemy Attack Dogs to deal damage through the Combat Shield.

  • Machine Pistol (Handgun)

    • Decreased recoil while firing.

    • Decreased hip-fire spread.

Perks

  • Engineer (Intel)

    • Increased the visibility of highlighted enemy Equipment and Killstreaks.

User Interface & Experience

  • Bug Fixes

    • Operators will now properly walk in the lobby while a Combat Shield and Pistol are equipped in the favorite loadout.

    • Combat Pacing and Quick Play Filter selections will no longer be reset after returning to the Main Menu.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)