Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Include Positive Changes To The Panzerfaust

Call of Duty: Vanguard's latest update is now live on February 3, and the patch notes include significant changes to the Panzerfaust launcher to make the weapon's challenges less frustrating to complete. The update includes some bug fixes and gameplay improvements as well.

This year's grind for Call of Duty's Completionist mastery camos has been marred by Vanguard's bugs, which have prevented challenge progress and by complaints of unusually difficult weapon challenges. But according to the patch notes from Sledgehammer Games, it should now be easier to complete the camo challenges for the Panzerfaust launcher. Splash damage kills from the Panzerfaust launcher will now count towards Longshots challenges, and the Panzerfaust has been modified to be more effective against Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes.

The February 3 update also fixes a bug that affected two attachments for the Welgun submachine gun, which the developer says caused it to overperform. Bugs were also squashed for two store bundles. The Ultrahard Steel MVP Highlight from the Attack on Titan bundle no longer shows the wrong animation in the preview, and The Demo Kit blueprint for the Type 100 submachine gun no longer blocks visibility when aiming down sights with a 3-6x scope.

Also addressed in the update, Search and Destroy mode's silent plant mechanic now works properly in private matches. Previously, an issue was affecting Search and Destroy private matches for competitive play, as the bomb plant was not silent for all enemy players and them giving extra intel.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

Call of Duty: Warzone also received an update on February 3 to make a major change to loadout drops, and the full patch notes are detailed here. Call of Duty's publisher is currently being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expected to go through until later this year.

MULTIPLAYER

Weapons

Panzerfaust Panzerfaust has been modified to be more effective against Spy Planes and Counter Spy Planes Splash damage kills from the Panzerfaust launcher will now count towards Longshots

Welgun Fixed a bug affecting two attachments for the Welgun, causing it to overperform



Bundles

Attack on Titan Bundle The Ultrahard Steel MVP Highlight no longer shows the wrong animation in the preview

Enjoy the Retreat The Demo Kit Blueprint for the Type 100 no longer blocks visibility when ADS-ing with a 3-6x scope



Equipment

Incendiary Grenade Smoke has been reduced (change implemented Jan 27)



Private Matches