Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Detail Spawn Adjustments And Weapon Fixes

A small update has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the patch notes detail a few spawn adjustments and weapon fixes for multiplayer.

Sledgehammer Games continues to make improvements to spawn points in Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer, and the April 7 patch notes reveal spawn adjustments for two maps. Tuscan now has adjusted Hardpoint spawn locations to be slightly further from the mode's third hill, while the map's initial Control spawn locations have been moved further back. Gavutu also received some spawn changes for Control, which the developer said was adjusted to avoid putting the player in immediate danger.

These spawn point changes come alongside Vanguard's ongoing "experimental playlist," which includes a modified spawn system that the developer is testing to find better spawns for objective-based modes. Players are able to try out the adjusted spawns with a mix of maps and modes and provide feedback to the developer.

Additionally, the update includes a few weapon and camo changes. The patch notes address a bug that previously caused Season 2's new Armaguerra 43 submachine gun to be completely silent while firing with a silencer attachment equipped. Several weapon camo challenges were also changed to reduced headshot and longshot requirements, making the challenges easier to complete.

The full patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

As Call of Duty Season 2 comes to a close this month, here is everything we know about the upcoming Season 3 updates for Vanguard and Warzone. Snoop Dogg will also be arriving as a playable operator for both games on April 19.

MULTIPLAYER

General

Lobby Walk Weapons will no longer be misplaced when a Combat Shield is equipped in the secondary Weapon slot.



Maps

Tuscan Adjusted Hardpoint spawn locations to be slightly further from the third hill. Adjusted Control initial spawn locations to be further back.

Gavutu Adjusted Control spawn locations to avoid putting the player in immediate danger.



Weapons

Challenges Reduced Headshot and Longshot requirements for several Camo Challenges.

Armaguerra 43 (Submachine Gun) Weapon is no longer completely silent while firing with a Silencer Attachment equipped.



Attachments