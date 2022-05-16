Call Of Duty: Vanguard Patch Notes Detail Combat Pacing Changes, Improved Map Rotation

The latest update has arrived to Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the May 16 patch notes detail changes to multiplayer's combat pacing in order to improve the map rotation.

Previously, Vanguard offered three types of combat pacing: Assault, Tactical, and Blitz. However, Sledgehammer Games has removed the Assault pacing option with the new update, and the minimum and maximum player counts for Tactical and Blitz combat pacings have been updated.

Tactical pacing now features 6v6 matches on most of Vanguard's map pool, but it excludes the game's largest three maps: Castle, Red Star, and Sub Pens. Blitz pacing now features 10v10 and 14v14 matches on most maps, but it excludes the three smallest maps: Shipment, Das Haus, and Mayhem.

According to Sledgehammer Games, Assault combat pacing was the choice for just 5% of Vanguard's players. By removing this pacing option, Sledgehammer aims to increase the variety of map rotation across all Quick Play playlists.

The update also includes a few adjustments to the camo challenges for Season 3's Nikita AVT assault rifle and the M1916 marksman rifle. This includes changes to the amount of eliminations, headshots, multikills, and Bloodthirsty medals needed to unlock the camos for the Nikita AVT, while the M1916 received changes to the eliminations, multikill, prone kills, and holding breath kill challenges.

Additionally, Godzilla and King Kong are stomping around Caldera in Warzone's Operation Monarch playlist, and the event is scheduled to stick around until May 25. With Call of Duty Season 3 in full swing, we've already highlighted all the details for the upcoming Season 3 Reloaded updates for Vanguard and Warzone.

The full patch notes for the May 16 update can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

MULTIPLAYER

Feature Update

Assault Combat Pacing filter removed from Quick Play and Featured Playlists This change intends to improve diversity in map rotation. Although Assault Combat Pacing is the choice for just 5% of players, its impact on matchmaking cannot be understated. By removing this option, we aim to improve map rotation across all Quick Play playlists. We will be monitoring your feedback and game analytics to assess if this change has made the desired improvements. Give it a try, and let us know how you feel.

Minimum and maximum player counts for Tactical and Blitz Combat Pacings have been tuned. For more details check out the Sledgehammer Games blog for the most recent Patch Notes.

Camo Challenges