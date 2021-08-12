Call Of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta May Be Coming, Leaked Images Suggest

Mere days before its supposed reveal, new images and details have apparently leaked for Call of Duty: Vanguard. Datamining of the Season 5 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone appears to contain files related to this year's entry in the Call of Duty series, which has been rumored to have a World War 2 setting and an upcoming open beta. Judging by the term 'open beta' that's used, that suggests that everyone will get a chance to try the game out before it launches.

Activision has been quick to pounce on any of these leaks and issue DMCA takedowns, but for now, you can still find images of Call of Duty: Vanguard online on social media sites such as Twitter.

So far, the files point to Vanguard having three different editions that will go up for sale, such as a regular edition, an ultimate edition loaded with extras such as early access to the game's open beta, double XP, and battle tier bonuses. A cross-gen version of the game essentially charges an upgrade fee for players wanting to move the game to the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles when they migrate from last-gen hardware.

The full reveal is reportedly set for August 19, and will come during a particularly turbulent time for Activision as it handles accusations of sexual harassment from the State of California's lawsuit against it, worker walkouts, and calls for major reformation within the company.

So far a number of high-profile departures from the Blizzard side of the publisher have been revealed, as company president J. Allen Brack, global HR head Jesse Meschuk, and Diablo 4 director Luis Barriga are just some of the now former employees who have all left the company in the last couple of weeks.