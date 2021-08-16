CoD Vanguard Confirmed Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta PS5 Restock Tracker Fortnite Alien Artifacts Week 10 Madden 22 Trial Pokemon Unite Blissey

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Official Reveal Planned For August 19 In Warzone

The next installment in the Call of Duty franchise, Vanguard, will officially be revealed on Thursday, August 19, Sledgehammer Games confirmed.

Developer Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed inside the standalone battle royale title Warzone this Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET.

This story is developing...

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard - Official Teaser Trailer

