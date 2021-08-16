Call Of Duty: Vanguard Official Reveal Dropping August 19 In Warzone

Developer Sledgehammer Games has announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard will be officially revealed inside the standalone battle royale title Warzone this Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET.

The Call of Duty Twitter account announced the news with a brief video. The nearly two-minute-long clip pans around some battlefields, including dilapidated buildings and aircraft-laden rivers, before revealing faces hidden within the wreckage. It’s not immediately known who these people are; however, one face looks suspiciously like the 37th US president, Richard Nixon.

Nixon? Is that you?

To watch the Call of Duty: Vanguard reveal, you must be logged onto Warzone on August 19. Those who play the battle royale starting at 9:30 AM PT / 12:30 PM ET the same day will get double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP. The Vanguard playlist reveal begins right after that.

Various bits of Call of Duty: Vanguard started leaking earlier this month, including reports that the game will have an alpha test and open beta, with PlayStation players getting early access.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will send players back to World War II and is projected to launch on November 5.

Activision Blizzard is embroiled in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuilt filed by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing. The suit, filed in July, accuses the company of fostering a sexist and discriminatory workplace culture in which women, and women of color in particular, are reportedly paid much less and subjected to copious amounts of harassment.

