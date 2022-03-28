Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Free For Limited Time Starting March 30

Those who don't own Call of Duty: Vanguard can enjoy select parts of the game's multiplayer experience during a Free Access event. Activision announced the free Vanguard content will become available on March 30 and run until April 13.

As part of the two-week-long free trial, anyone can get limited access to Vanguard's multiplayer across all platforms. This limited content will include a playlist of mixed game modes on Season 2's new maps Casablanca and Gondola. The free access will also include Season 2 Reloaded's large-scale warfare in The Alps with the new Arms Race mode, which features tanks and motorcycles to traverse Vanguard's largest map in an effort to destroy enemy bases. And lastly, a third playlist will include a mix of objective game modes on some of Vanguard's most popular maps, including Shipment and Das Haus.

In addition to Vanguard's Free Access event, Snoop Dogg will come to Call of Duty later this week as a playable operator for Vanguard and Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently celebrating the changes to the Rebirth Island map with the limited-time Rebirth Reinforced event, which offers plenty of XP and rewards for those who participate.

Call of Duty: Vanguard recently added an experimental playlist in an effort to test better spawn point options for multiplayer. Players are encouraged to leave Sledgehammer Games feedback for the playlist in a special survey. While Vanguard works to improve the multiplayer experience, Warzone continues to stamp out cheaters. A Raven Software developer recently gave an update on Warzone's anti-cheat efforts, saying Ricochet is going to "keep growing and get better and better."