Call Of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Is Free For Limited Time Starting March 30

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be free to play for two full weeks.

By on

Comments

Those who don't own Call of Duty: Vanguard can enjoy select parts of the game's multiplayer experience during a Free Access event. Activision announced the free Vanguard content will become available on March 30 and run until April 13.

As part of the two-week-long free trial, anyone can get limited access to Vanguard's multiplayer across all platforms. This limited content will include a playlist of mixed game modes on Season 2's new maps Casablanca and Gondola. The free access will also include Season 2 Reloaded's large-scale warfare in The Alps with the new Arms Race mode, which features tanks and motorcycles to traverse Vanguard's largest map in an effort to destroy enemy bases. And lastly, a third playlist will include a mix of objective game modes on some of Vanguard's most popular maps, including Shipment and Das Haus.

Click To Unmute
  1. 18 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  2. History of Borderlands
  3. Lost Judgment: The Kaito Files - Official DLC Launch Trailer
  4. DNF DUEL Ghost Blade Trailer
  5. Which Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Class Is Right For You?
  6. Everything We Want In The New Witcher Game
  7. Diablo Immortal | Pre-Registration Cosmetic Trailer
  8. Sengoku Dynasty - CGI Teaser Trailer English
  9. PUBG MOBILE | Golden Moon Teaser
  10. One Piece Odyssey - Producer Interview
  11. One Piece Odyssey - Announcement Trailer
  12. QUANTUM ERROR - Story Teaser

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: CoD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Reloaded Gameplay Trailer

In addition to Vanguard's Free Access event, Snoop Dogg will come to Call of Duty later this week as a playable operator for Vanguard and Warzone. Call of Duty: Warzone is currently celebrating the changes to the Rebirth Island map with the limited-time Rebirth Reinforced event, which offers plenty of XP and rewards for those who participate.

Call of Duty: Vanguard recently added an experimental playlist in an effort to test better spawn point options for multiplayer. Players are encouraged to leave Sledgehammer Games feedback for the playlist in a special survey. While Vanguard works to improve the multiplayer experience, Warzone continues to stamp out cheaters. A Raven Software developer recently gave an update on Warzone's anti-cheat efforts, saying Ricochet is going to "keep growing and get better and better."

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)