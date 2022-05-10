Call Of Duty: Vanguard May 10 Patch Notes Include Changes To Operator Movement Sound

The latest update has arrived to Call of Duty: Vanguard, and the May 10 patch notes include changes to operator movement sounds and balancing for small-caliber magazine attachments in multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Vanguard players should be able to better execute sneaky plays in multiplayer. According to the patch notes from Sledgehammer Games, all operators are now silent while mantling, landing, and performing other movements.

The update includes significant tuning to Vanguard's magazine attachments, which increases the firepower of low-caliber magazines. Sledgehammer Games says this balancing was introduced because magazine attachments with a low caliber have struggled to perform on the same level as their high-caliber counterparts. These changes include a damage buff to the STG44 assault rifle's 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags attachment, while the Automaton assault rifle's 5.6mm 25 Round Mags attachment received a damage buff and increased fire rate bonus. Additionally, the 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags attachment was also buffed for submachine guns like the Sten and MP-40.

The developer also made a change to Vanguard's new Trophy System Field Upgrade. The Skal Crusher melee weapon, which was recently added to Vanguard with a weapon unlock challenge, can no longer be destroyed by a Trophy System when thrown.

In other Call of Duty news, Godzilla and King Kong are arriving in Warzone on May 11 for the Operation Monarch event. Activision has detailed the Operation Monarch limited-time mode and rewards for this titan-sized event.

The full Vanguard patch notes and list of magazine attachment changes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

MULTIPLAYER

Operators

All Operators are now silent while mantling, landing, and performing other movements.

Ranked Play

The Season 3 Top 250 Skill Division and Ladder are now live.

Weapons

Magazine Attachments with a low-caliber have struggled to perform on par with their high-caliber counterparts. Today’s update increases the firepower of low-caliber Magazines so that players can equip these Attachments for the handling benefits while maintaining similar bullets-to-kill. Damage values are crafted to be most effective with shots to the head and torso. Decreases in range will favor close-range gunfights.

STG44 (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 24 (+9%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Automaton (Assault Rifle) 5.6mm 25 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 18 to 20 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Increased fire rate bonus.

Itra Burst (Assault Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 25 (+14%). Decreased burst delay benefit. Increased effective damage range penalty. .303 British 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased fire rate bonus. Increased burst delay bonus. Increased effective damage range penalty.

BAR (Assault Rifle) 8mm Klauser 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

AS44 (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 23 (+21%).

NZ-41 (Assault Rifle) 8mm Klauser 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 32 (+14%). 6.5mm Sakura 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 31 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Volkssturmgewehr (Assault Rifle) 7.62 Gorenko 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 24 (+14%). 7.62 Gorenko 20 Round Fast Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 24 (+14%).

Nikita AVT (Assault Rifle) 6.5 Sakura 50 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 22 (+16%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

KG M40 (Assault Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 35 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 22 to 24 (+9%).

MP-40 (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 23 to 31 (+35%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

Sten (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 32 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 23 to 30 (+30%).

M1928 (Submachine Gun) 9mm 50 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 20 to 24 (+20%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Owen Gun (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 33 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus. 7.62 Gorenko 72 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

PPSh-41 (Submachine Gun) 8mm Nambu 71 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 21 to 27 (+29%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Welgun (Submachine Gun) 7.62 Gorenko 48 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 24 to 31 (+29%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Einhorn Revolving (Shotgun) Birdshot 5 Round Cylinder (Magazine) Decreased effective damage range penalty.

Double Barrel (Shotgun) 16 Gauge (Magazine) Decreased effective damage range penalty.

MG42 (Light Machine Gun) 6.5 Sakura 125 Round Drums (Magazine) Increased damage from 17 to 19 (+12%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Type 11 (Light Machine Gun) 5.6mm 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 19 to 23 (+21%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Bren (Light Machine Gun) 6.5 Sakura 30 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 32 (+28%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

Whitley (Light Machine Gun) .303 British 45 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 28 to 31 (+11%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.

G-43 (Marksman Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 25 to 31 (+24%). Increased effective damage range penalty.

M1916 (Marksman Rifle) 6.5mm Sakura 20 Round Mags (Magazine) Increased damage from 38 to 40 (+5%). Increased effective damage range penalty. Decreased fire rate bonus.



Field Upgrades

Trophy System Trophy Systems will no longer destroy a thrown Skal Crusher.



