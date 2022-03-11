Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Major Sniper Rifle Buff Has Been Partially Delayed

Vanguard's March 10 update was set to bring weapon balancing to the sniper class, but part of the buff has been delayed.

By on

Comments

The biggest part of Call of Duty: Vanguard's March 10 update was a series of buffs announced for the sniper rifles in multiplayer. However, Sledgehammer Games tweeted an update revealing that not all of the changes to sniper rifles were implemented in the update, and the remaining sniper buffs have been delayed.

Initially, the update was said to include faster ADS time and less sway while walking for the Type 99 sniper rifle. The 3-Line was detailed to receive a decrease to the flinch and sway to allow players to better maintain accuracy. And lastly, the Kar98k was supposed to get a decrease to its ADS time to help with close-quarters situations.

Click To Unmute
  1. Play The Overwatch 2 Beta Soon | GameSpot News
  2. Overwatch 2 | Developer Update
  3. GTA V Next Gen - Everything to Know
  4. Everything We Want in Grand Theft Auto 6
  5. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Trailer
  6. STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN | Demo out now for console
  7. The Crew 2: Year 5 Announcement
  8. Dead by Daylight | Sadako Rising | Yoichi Asakawa Trailer
  9. ELDEN RING - Freedom
  10. Call of Duty: Mobile - Clean House Draw
  11. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Video Review
  12. The Armouring of a Space Marine

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Two Cinematic Trailer

"Unfortunately, not all of the sniper rifle balance changes outlined in today's communications made it live," the developer said. "The complete pass will be integrated with our mid-season update."

Sledgehammer Games did not reveal which sniper changes didn't make it into the game, but a video from popular YouTuber XclusiveAce explained that his weapon tests revealed that the Kar98k sniper had its flinch reduced, but the Type 99 sniper did not. Additionally, neither Type 99 nor the Kar98k had their ADS speeds increased as the March 10 patch notes had announced.

A date has not been revealed for Vanguard and Warzone's Season 2 Reloaded update, but players shouldn't have to wait too long for the additional sniper changes to take effect. Given the amount of days left in the current battle pass, Call of Duty's mid-season update should arrive around March 23. However, updates are subject to changes and delays.

In other Call of Duty news, a blog post on the official Call of Duty website has confirmed that Warzone is coming to mobile. Details are light on the upcoming game, so it's uncertain what will happen to the mobile battle royale mode that is currently available in Call of Duty Mobile.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)