Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Major Sniper Rifle Buff Has Been Partially Delayed

The biggest part of Call of Duty: Vanguard's March 10 update was a series of buffs announced for the sniper rifles in multiplayer. However, Sledgehammer Games tweeted an update revealing that not all of the changes to sniper rifles were implemented in the update, and the remaining sniper buffs have been delayed.

Initially, the update was said to include faster ADS time and less sway while walking for the Type 99 sniper rifle. The 3-Line was detailed to receive a decrease to the flinch and sway to allow players to better maintain accuracy. And lastly, the Kar98k was supposed to get a decrease to its ADS time to help with close-quarters situations.

"Unfortunately, not all of the sniper rifle balance changes outlined in today's communications made it live," the developer said. "The complete pass will be integrated with our mid-season update."

Sledgehammer Games did not reveal which sniper changes didn't make it into the game, but a video from popular YouTuber XclusiveAce explained that his weapon tests revealed that the Kar98k sniper had its flinch reduced, but the Type 99 sniper did not. Additionally, neither Type 99 nor the Kar98k had their ADS speeds increased as the March 10 patch notes had announced.

A date has not been revealed for Vanguard and Warzone's Season 2 Reloaded update, but players shouldn't have to wait too long for the additional sniper changes to take effect. Given the amount of days left in the current battle pass, Call of Duty's mid-season update should arrive around March 23. However, updates are subject to changes and delays.

In other Call of Duty news, a blog post on the official Call of Duty website has confirmed that Warzone is coming to mobile. Details are light on the upcoming game, so it's uncertain what will happen to the mobile battle royale mode that is currently available in Call of Duty Mobile.