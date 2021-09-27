Call Of Duty: Vanguard's Kingsley Is Now In Warzone And Black Ops Cold War

One of the perks of preordering Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting access to Arthur Kinglsey from the WWII game as a playable soldier in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. Access to Kingsley is rolling out now, Activision has announced.

Everyone who digitally preorders Vanguard or already has gets access to Kingsley, beginning today, September 27. Kingsley is one of two bonuses that you get right away for preordering Vanguard, the other being the "Night Raid" Mastercraft submachine gun.

Additionally, people who preorder a digital copy of Vanguard get to pre-load the game early and will receive the Frontline weapons pack, which includes two SMG blueprints for Vanguard.

In other news about new content for Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, the game's newest DLC pack, the Oktoberfest Bundle, is out now. The DLC is themed around beer and even includes a special tracer pack that lets you shoot beer cans.

Vanguard, which is developed by Sledgehammer Games and takes place during World War II, launches on November 5. A beta test took place earlier this month, and Sledgehammer is making a series of changes based on player feedback.

This is all happening as parent company Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Separate from this, the SEC is investigating Activision Blizzard and has served subpoenas to executives, including Bobby Kotick.