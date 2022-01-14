Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Hosting Another Double XP Weekend

Players can level up their weapons and battle pass faster with this weekend's event.

Less than eighteen days remain in Call of Duty: Vanguard's inaugural season, but this weekend's double XP event grants players double battle pass progression to help with faster leveling of this season's pass. Starting today, players will also earn double the rate of standard XP, weapon XP, clan XP, and operator XP for Vanguard until January 17 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

The weekend event isn't limited to Vanguard though. Warzone players can level up faster too with double XP, weapon XP, and battle pass progression. And as announced by Treyarch on Twitter, double standard XP and double weapon XP earn rates are also live in Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty's mid-season update recently went live to add the new Welgun submachine to Vanguard and Warzone, and Attack on Titan crossover DLC has been announced to arrive on January 20.

Call of Duty content carries on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team, and Activision Blizzard Employees have recently reported radio silence from leadership in regards to attempts of reconciliation. Activision Blizzard also faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

