Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Hosting Another Double XP Weekend

Call of Duty: Vanguard is hosting a double XP weekend this week, giving you another chance to double your gains towards weapon and battle pass progression over the next few days.

Developer Sledgehammer Games announced the boost on Twitter, giving players around 72 hours to make big gains towards new weapons and unlocks and cosmetics through the battle pass. This is just one in many similar double XP weekends Vanguard has received since launch in early November, with Sledgehammer trying to incentivize players to stick with the shooter amid the launches of Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.

Reports have suggested that Call of Duty: Vanguard might be the worst selling entry in the series in 14 years in the UK this far out from release, perhaps indicating a fatigue over World War II-themed shooters. Next year's Call of Duty entry is reportedly a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot once again developed by Infinity Ward.

Activision is still also very busy dealing with the fallout over another report on workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, this time falling square on CEO Bobby Kotick. The leader of the publisher has reportedly stated that he will consider stepping down if issues cannot be resolved quickly, while numerous employees have asked for his immediate resignation.