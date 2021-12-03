Fortnite Chapter 2 End Xur Location Battlefield Franchise Shake-Up Trials Rewards This Week Spider-Man Marvel: Avengers PS5 Restock Tracker
Login / Sign Up

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Is Hosting Another Double XP Weekend

Make bigger strides towards your weapon and battle pass progression this weekend.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Vanguard is hosting a double XP weekend this week, giving you another chance to double your gains towards weapon and battle pass progression over the next few days.

Developer Sledgehammer Games announced the boost on Twitter, giving players around 72 hours to make big gains towards new weapons and unlocks and cosmetics through the battle pass. This is just one in many similar double XP weekends Vanguard has received since launch in early November, with Sledgehammer trying to incentivize players to stick with the shooter amid the launches of Battlefield 2042 and Halo Infinite.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite - Everything To Know
  2. Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy | 2001 Teaser
  3. Destiny 2 Where's Xur and What's He Selling - Decemeber 3rd, 2021
  4. Pokémon GO - There’s something coming your way, Trainers!
  5. Diablo Immortal Cycle Introduction Trailer
  6. Battlefield Will Be Headed By Apex/Titanfall Boss | GameSpot News
  7. Paper Mario N64 Switch Online Trailer
  8. Quake - Official Horde Mode Trailer | PS5, PS4
  9. Godfall: Challenger Edition - Reveal Trailer
  10. Solar Ash - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4
  11. Apex Legends: Raiders Collection Event Trailer
  12. Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires - Game-play Features Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard Review

Reports have suggested that Call of Duty: Vanguard might be the worst selling entry in the series in 14 years in the UK this far out from release, perhaps indicating a fatigue over World War II-themed shooters. Next year's Call of Duty entry is reportedly a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot once again developed by Infinity Ward.

Activision is still also very busy dealing with the fallout over another report on workplace misconduct and sexual harassment, this time falling square on CEO Bobby Kotick. The leader of the publisher has reportedly stated that he will consider stepping down if issues cannot be resolved quickly, while numerous employees have asked for his immediate resignation.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)