Call Of Duty: Vanguard Introduces Experimental Playlist To Test Better Spawn Points

Spawn points are always a big topic in Call of Duty games, and now Sledgehammer Games is working to test better quality spawn points in a new experimental playlist for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

"A primary goal of the spawn system in Vanguard is to prevent players from spawning in a position where an enemy player immediately threatens them," the developer explained. "We recognize that this system frequently fails to select a quality spawn point on smaller maps based on analytics and player feedback."

According to Sledgehammer Games patch notes for March 25, a new playlist has been added to Vanguard, which includes a modified spawn system that the developer says should feel less random, especially in objective-based modes. This is the first iteration of what the developer describes as a recurring experimental playlist, where players will experience a mix of maps and modes listed below.

Maps: Shipment, Das Haus, and Dome

Modes (Core): Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint

Sledgehammer Games is inviting players to try the new playlist, and it is also encouraging players to provide feedback for the playlist in a special survey.

In addition to the experimental playlist, a few other changes hit Vanguard's multiplayer in the new update. The Spy Plane and Counter-Spy Plane killstreaks both received a speed reduction, while the Glide-Bomb and Bombing Run are no longer restricted while an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is active. Smaller changes include players' ability to now equip weapon blueprints in Ranked Play, and a few adjustments were made to improve the game's UI.

While not mentioned in the patch notes, Sledgehammer Games tweeted that the weapon XP earn rate has been increased by 20%, so players should feel a difference when leveling up their weapons. This updated earn rate also applies to weapons used in Zombies mode.

A double XP event is currently live in Warzone and Vanguard, which includes double earn rates for player progression, weapon XP, operator XP, and the battle pass. Vanguard players can also earn double clan XP, which is a feature exclusive to the title.

The full Vanguard patch notes can be found below, as shared by Sledgehammer Games.

MULTIPLAYER

Experimental Playlist

In the new Experimental Playlist, we have modified the spawn system to better determine the quality of a given spawn location on the map. With these changes, players should feel that spawns are less random, especially in objective-based modes. In the first iteration of what will be a reoccurring Experimental Playlist, players will experience a moshpit of the following maps and modes.

The Experimental Playlist is available now! Give it a try and share your feedback with us on in our survey.

Attachments

The goal of the following changes is to transition some of the Chariot 18" Rapid Barrel penalties to the .50 BMG Mags. Players should find that the .50 BMG BAR is now more challenging, while the Barrel Attachment is a viable option on a wider variety of loadouts. Note: These changes were implemented on March 22.

Chariot 18" Rapid Barrel (BAR) Decreased recoil while firing.

.50 BMG 20/30 Round Mags (BAR) Increased initial recoil while firing. Decreased horizontal recoil.



Perks

Engineer (Perk 2) Players equipped with the Engineer Perk will no longer have their radar scrambled while an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is active. Note: This change was implemented on March 22.



Field Upgrades

Tactical Insertion Addressed an issue that causes an excessive amount of lights to emit once placed.



Killstreaks

Spy Plane (4 Kills) Reverted unintentional increase to cruise speed.

Counter-Spy Plane (4 Kills) Reverted unintentional increase to cruise speed. The following Killstreaks are no longer restricted while an enemy Counter-Spy Plane is active. Counter-Spy Plane (4 Kills) Glide Bomb (5 Kills) Bombing Run (7 Kills)

Ball Turret Gunner (12 Kills) Increased audio levels while active. Note: This change was implemented on March 22.



Modes

Arms Race Players can no longer spawn on squadmates who are in a contested base. Lethal and Tactical Equipment is no longer immediately refilled when a Field Upgrade is purchased at a Buy Station. Players will no longer respawn with weapons equipped from the ground. Improved the Victory and Defeat UI at the end of a match. Addressed an exploit that allowed players within the protected area of an owned base to be killed by the Goliath Field Upgrade.



Ranked Play

Weapon Blueprints Blueprints can now be equipped in Ranked Play and appear in-game with correct visuals. Restricted attachments are flagged in Create-a-Class and automatically removed if the Blueprint is equipped in-game.

UI Improvements Players using a controller can now cycle through player entries in the lobby list before a Ranked Play match starts. Added various UI fixes.



ZOMBIES

Side Quests

New addition to the Dig Spots Side Quest for players to discover. Note: This change was implemented on March 22.



Weapons