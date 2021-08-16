Call Of Duty Vanguard: How To Watch The Reveal Event In Warzone This Week

Activision has officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard with a teaser trailer, but the game will be more formally revealed this Thursday through the battle royale game Warzone. Activision confirmed this as it faces a lawsuit from the state of California regarding sexual harassment and discrimination against women.

An event called the Battle of Verdansk will be held beginning at 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET inside Warzone. "Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game," reads a line from Activision's announcement.

Everyone who plays any playlist in Warzone from 9:30 AM - 10:29 AM PT (12:30 PM ET - 1:29 PM ET) will get double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP for 59 minutes leading up to the reveal event for Vanguard.

Vanguard was officially announced on Monday following a mountain of rumors and reports. The teaser trailer suggests it's set in World War II, as suspected. Keep checking back with GameSpot for more on Vanguard as we learn more in the days ahead.

According to other leaks, Vanguard will have an alpha test for PlayStation users in August before everyone gets to try the game in September through an open beta. The game will then launch on November 5, with its first season beginning November 23, according to a report.