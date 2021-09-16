Battlefield 2042 Delay Series X Restock Tracker Destiny 2 Ager's Scepter Guide Fortnite Season 8: IO Outposts Destiny 2 Shattered Realm Guide Fortnite Color Bottle Locations
Call Of Duty: Vanguard Has Some Nasty Graphical Bugs On Xbox Right Now

Sledgehammer is investigating the issue, which seems pretty severe.

By on

Comments

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta's second weekend has begun, but it's not going over so well for some Xbox players. People have reported serious-looking graphical bugs on Xbox that are so severe they are impacting gameplay.

Sledgehammer Games is aware of the problem and is currently "investigating this issue." You can see some examples of the graphical bugs below; as you'll see, they can be very extreme in nature.

Vanguard Beta Graphical Bugs On Xbox

The Modern Warzone account posted a video of a horrible graphics bug that pretty much completely overwhelms the screen and renders the game unplayable. A video from user Unleashion showcases a less extreme but still nasty graphical bug that interrupts gameplay in a meaningful way. Videos from other uses show off similarly problematic graphical bugs. You can see some examples below.

Vanguard's multiplayer beta represents an in-development version of the game, so some bugs and issues were expected, but clearly this is a step beyond what might be considered normal for pre-release software. These issues do not appear to be cropping up as much or at all on PlayStation or PC.

There is no word as of yet regarding when a fix might be available for Vanguard's graphical bugs on Xbox, nor is there any info on what's causing the issues in the first place.

This weekend's Vanguard beta includes a number of changes compared to the first one, and it adds Xbox into the mix for cross-play for the first time. For more, here is a rundown of everything new in Vanguard's second multiplayer beta.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will arrive on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC on November 5. The release remains on schedule as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.

For more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's Call of Duty: Vanguard preorder guide.

