Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Week Of Multiplayer Begins May 18

Vanguard's multiplayer is free for everyone to download and enjoy for a full week.

By on

Comments

Anyone can hop on Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer mode during Activision's upcoming Free Access event. The free week of multiplayer will kick off on May 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and run until May 24 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

As part of the free week trial, anyone can get limited access to Vanguard's multiplayer across all platforms. Activision says this Free Access event will include all maps and modes, including Season 3's new Mayhem map, Vanguard's large-scale Arms Race objective mode, the popular Ship Haus playlist, and more.

Click To Unmute
  1. New PlayStation Plus Games Revealed And Classic Games Confirmed So Far | GameSpot News
  2. Toughest Game Achievements That Aren't Worth The Stress
  3. Introducing The All-New PlayStation Plus | PS5 & PS4 Games
  4. Fall Guys Free for All Trailer
  5. Apex Legends Mobile: Gameplay Launch Trailer
  6. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack - Jenny, Hugh and Rocko Gameplay Reveal Trailer
  7. Road To Arma 4 Teaser Trailer
  8. Arma Reforger Enfusion Showcase Trailer
  9. SAINTS ROW - Jim Rob's Chop Shop Ad
  10. The Valiant - Gameplay Trailer
  11. The Valiant - Cinematic Announcement Trailer
  12. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III - Patch Notes 1.2

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: COD: Vanguard & Warzone - Season Three ‘Classified Arms’ Cinematic Trailer

Season 3 recently added a new battle pass to level through, Godzilla and King Kong operator skins, and the new trophy system equipment. Most recently, an update arrived on May 16 to bring changes to Vanguard's combat pacing, which the developer says should improve the variety of maps in rotation. Vanguard is also set to receive a mid-season update later this month, and here is everything we know about Season 3 Reloaded.

On the Warzone side of things, Godzilla and King Kong are currently causing mayhem on Caldera for the Operation Monarch event. The Monsterverse titans have their own limited-time playlist, and here we break down how the mode works and all the event rewards.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)