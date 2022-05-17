Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Week Of Multiplayer Begins May 18

Anyone can hop on Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer mode during Activision's upcoming Free Access event. The free week of multiplayer will kick off on May 18 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET and run until May 24 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET.

As part of the free week trial, anyone can get limited access to Vanguard's multiplayer across all platforms. Activision says this Free Access event will include all maps and modes, including Season 3's new Mayhem map, Vanguard's large-scale Arms Race objective mode, the popular Ship Haus playlist, and more.

Season 3 recently added a new battle pass to level through, Godzilla and King Kong operator skins, and the new trophy system equipment. Most recently, an update arrived on May 16 to bring changes to Vanguard's combat pacing, which the developer says should improve the variety of maps in rotation. Vanguard is also set to receive a mid-season update later this month, and here is everything we know about Season 3 Reloaded.

On the Warzone side of things, Godzilla and King Kong are currently causing mayhem on Caldera for the Operation Monarch event. The Monsterverse titans have their own limited-time playlist, and here we break down how the mode works and all the event rewards.