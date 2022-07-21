Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Week Begins Today

Activision is hosting another Call of Duty: Vanguard free play event, and it begins today, July 21. For an entire week, everyone can play Vanguard's multiplayer completely free and also check out the Zombies mode at no cost. The free play period ends at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET on July 26.

Through the free week, players can check out Vanguard's newest multiplayer map, USS Texas 1945, along with other new ones like Sphere and Mayhem. In total, there are more than 20 maps in Vanguard's multiplayer that are available in the free week. In fact, all multiplayer maps and modes are available.

This includes the newly released Blueprint Gun Game mode that was introduced in the Mercenaries of Fortune update. The twist is that every weapon features a different blueprint.

Free is a nice price

As for Zombies, players can take a stab at the round-based Shi No Numa Zombies mode and fight the undead wave by wave.

In other Call of Duty news, Season 4 Reloaded begins right after this free week ends, starting July 27. Among the new additions are a pair of limited-time Terminator cosmetic bundles and the Rebirth of the Dead mode for Warzone's Rebirth Island, among other things.

Best Call Of Duty Games: Ranking The 10 Greatest Entries See More

For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of what's new in Call of Duty: Season 4 Reloaded. Two brand-new Call of Duty games are launching this year, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2.0.