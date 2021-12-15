Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Multiplayer Weekend Goes Live December 16

Players who don't own Call of Duty: Vanguard can take the multiplayer mode for a test drive during Activision's Free Access event. The free weekend will kick off on December 16 and run until December 21.

As part of the free trial, anyone can get limited access to Vanguard's multiplayer across all platforms. Players will have double XP enabled, and they'll get rewarded with battle pass tier skips and an XP boost if they upgrade to the full game.

However, the free access is limited to just a few select playlists:

The Free Kills playlist, which will be a mix of Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint

Champions Hill playlist, which is Vanguard's Gunfight-style tournament mode

Following an update later on December 16, a third playlist will go live: Shipmas 24/7. This will feature mixed game modes on the holiday map reskin of Shipment

Vanguard Free Access Weekend

In addition to the Free Access event, everyone who plays can level up faster. Vanguard will feature double XP bonuses across player XP, weapon XP, operator XP, clan XP, and battle pass XP. Vanguard's Free Access weekend will arrive as Call of Duty launches the Festive Fervor holiday event. This upcoming event is set to bring new holiday décor, elves, and the seasonal folk legend known as Krampus to both Vanguard and Warzone.

All of this content arrives for Call of Duty as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.