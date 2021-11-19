Halo Infinite Weapons Guide PS5 Restock Tracker Xbox Backwards Compatibility Series X Restock Tracker Halo Infinite Beginner's Guide Battlefield 2042 Changes
Login / Sign Up

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Access Weekend For Multiplayer Is Live Now

Everyone can play Vanguard's multiplayer, including the newly launched Shipment map, right now for $0.00.

By on

Comments

Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is free right now as part of a Free Access weekend that arrives just in time for the launch of the fan-favorite Shipment map. The free weekend kicked off on November 18 and runs until November 22.

As part of the free weekend, everyone gets access to Vanguard's complete multiplayer suite, including the newly launched Shipment map. If you want to play the campaign and Zombies, however, you'll need to buy the game . Purchasing the game also gets you a 24-hour headstart on the new Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone when it arrives in December with Warzone Pacific.

Click To Unmute
  1. Halo Infinite Campaign Hands-On Preview
  2. First 24 Minutes Of Pokémon Shining Pearl Gameplay
  3. 6 Things The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition NEEDS To Fix
  4. World War 3 - Official Exclusive Gun and Customization Exclusive Feature Spotlight
  5. RESIDENT EVIL: WELCOME TO RACCOON CITY (2021) Cast Plays Real or Fake Monster Game
  6. GTA Modders VS Take-Two: Who Will Win? | GameSpot News
  7. Battlefield  (1942 vs. Portal) El-Alamein Graphics Comparison
  8. SIFU Updated Release Date Trailer
  9. GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition - Should You Play It On Switch?
  10. MultiVersus Official Reveal Trailer
  11. PRAGMATA Delayed Until 2023
  12. Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy Best Bugs and Glitches

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Call of Duty: Vanguard Review

Free is a nice price
Free is a nice price

The Free Access weekend also comes in the midst of a busy time for FPS games. Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta launched on November 15 and is going strong right now, while EA's Battlefield 2042 just launched publicly following its early access period.

Activision Blizzard is also in the news this week after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report on Tuesday that claimed CEO Bobby Kotick knew about and covered up instances of sexual harassment at the gaming giant. In response, hundreds of developers signed a petition calling for Kotick's removal, while executives from Sony and Microsoft have reacted to the news as well.

For more, check out the full timeline of events involving Activision Blizzard and the California lawsuit it's facing.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard
PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)