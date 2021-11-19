Call Of Duty: Vanguard Free Access Weekend For Multiplayer Is Live Now

Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer is free right now as part of a Free Access weekend that arrives just in time for the launch of the fan-favorite Shipment map. The free weekend kicked off on November 18 and runs until November 22.

As part of the free weekend, everyone gets access to Vanguard's complete multiplayer suite, including the newly launched Shipment map. If you want to play the campaign and Zombies, however, you'll need to buy the game . Purchasing the game also gets you a 24-hour headstart on the new Caldera map for Call of Duty: Warzone when it arrives in December with Warzone Pacific.

The Free Access weekend also comes in the midst of a busy time for FPS games. Halo Infinite's multiplayer beta launched on November 15 and is going strong right now, while EA's Battlefield 2042 just launched publicly following its early access period.

Activision Blizzard is also in the news this week after The Wall Street Journal published a bombshell report on Tuesday that claimed CEO Bobby Kotick knew about and covered up instances of sexual harassment at the gaming giant. In response, hundreds of developers signed a petition calling for Kotick's removal, while executives from Sony and Microsoft have reacted to the news as well.

