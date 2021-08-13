Call Of Duty: Vanguard Does Not Feature Red Dead's Arthur Morgan Actor, Despite That Photo

Actor Roger Clark, who plays Arthur Morgan in Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption II, has responded to a rumor that he'll appear in the next Call of Duty game.

In late July, Clark posted a photo of himself from an upcoming project on Instagram that showed the actor dressed in period clothing and wielding a rifle. Based on this image, people wondered if he was teasing an appearance in the next Call of Duty game, which is believed to be the World War II title Vanguard from Sledgehammer Games. But the tease is for an upcoming World War I horror movie, not any game.

"No guys, this was for an upcoming feature. A WWI horror," he said. "In the post I said how nice it was to get in front of the camera again. Gaming studios don't usually go for filming on set, in costume. Honored you’re interested in me do something like that though, cheers."

While Clark might not be in the new Call of Duty game, we're set to learn a lot more about the project very soon, it seems. Rumors have suggested the game will be announced on August 19, and Activision just today, August 13, put out a new teaser for it that suggests it's headed to the Western Front of WWII. Leaks have also suggested there will be an open beta and multiple editions of the game.

Unlike in previous years, Activision is addressing the rumors not with silence but with memes that acknowledge the leaks.

In addition to Vanguard, Activision is said to be planning a major update to Warzone with a brand-new map set in the Pacific Theatre. A VGC report said that Warzone's new map will be bigger and more substantial than the overhaul that came to Verdansk's map when it went back in time to the '80s.

Activision Blizzard has been sued by the state of California with accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct against women. In the wake of the lawsuit, workers have walked out and called for major major reformation within the company, while high-profile members of Blizzard have been ousted.