Call Of Duty: Vanguard - Dev Making Changes To Weapon Balance, Audio, And Visibility After The Beta

Sledgehammer Games thanks fans for taking part in the beta and runs through some of the changes to expect for launch.

By on

Comments

The Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer beta has ended, and developer Sledgehammer Games is now implementing fixes and changes based on feedback from the testing period.

In a blog post, Sledgehammer said it collected a "great deal" of feedback from the Vanguard beta. "All of the official reports, gameplay clips, and messages have assisted our developers in squashing bugs, improving features, and refining the maps and modes for launch," the studio said.

In response to feedback, Sledgehammer is making changes to weapon balance, audio mixing, and overall visibility, the studio said. Additionally, the studio provided a list of other items it's planning to address for launch, including some silly ones. These include:

  • Nerfing the sun
  • Cracking down on Red Star raves
  • Removing dognados
  • Tuning spawns to avoid Hotel Royal’s murder kitchen
  • Closing open mic lobbies in Search & Destroy

Vanguard launches on November 5 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The game takes place during World War II, and its campaign is set in four major theaters of war. The game also brings back the fan-favorite Zombies mode, developed by Treyarch.

The launch of Vanguard comes as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing for sexual harassment and discrimination against women. Activision Blizzard has been accused of shredding evidence related to the investigation. Separate from this, the SEC is investigating Activision Blizzard and has served subpoenas to executives, including Bobby Kotick.

