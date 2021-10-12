Call Of Duty: Vanguard Comic Officially Announced

Following a previous tease, Sledgehammer Games officially announced a Call of Duty: Vanguard comic book. The news was revealed over the weekend at New York Comic Con, which included a Q&A panel with the game's writers.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard comic will highlight the backstory of the game's main set of combatants, which were previously showcased in Activision's recent story trailer for Vanguard's campaign.

Writers on the Vanguard comic include Sam Maggs, Stephen Rhodes, Tochi Onyebuchi, and Brent Friedman. The artist team for the comic include Piotr Kowalski and Brad Simpson.

When explaining the inspiration behind the comic, Stephen Rhodes said, "We have this really great story in the Vanguard campaign about these characters on their first mission together. But while we were writing the main story, we realized that the backstory of how they get pulled together is also important."

When asked if there were any Easter eggs in the comic, Stephen Rhodes said, "Yes. The people who read the comic and then play the game will find a lot of interesting connections."

Gallery Vanguard's previewed pages from NYCC

No specific date was given, but the comic is set to release prior to Call of Duty: Vanguard's release on November 5 with a weekly release schedule. The details are vague here, so it's unclear if this is a series of issues or just one comic that will slowly have the pages revealed on a weekly schedule. And this is likely going to be something available as a digital format, as a physical bind-up collection of the comic is scheduled to release in early 2022.

This isn't Call of Duty's first time offering comic books as campaign tie-ins. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 also offered a 10-issue digital series that introduced the Specialist characters from the game. The comics gave some pretty emotional and satisfying backstory for the characters, which helped to fill the narrative void as Black Ops 4 released without a campaign.

In other news, some Vanguard weapons have appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone, but the weapons are currently locked for players.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.