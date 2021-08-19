Call Of Duty: Vanguard "Champion Hill" Alpha Test Leaked On PSN Database

Data files supposedly pertaining to an alpha test for Call of Duty: Vanguard have emerged on the PlayStation Network. According to the PlayStation Game Size Twitter account, an alpha test file has been published on the PSN database, suggesting it might get announced soon.

The download size is said to be 20.376 GB on PS5. The alpha test, which was previously rumored, will also apparently come to PS4. The latest reports suggest that, like with Black Ops Cold War's alpha test, it will be available only on PlayStation, though an open beta for Vanguard is said to be in the works for all platforms later on.

The other big piece of news here is that the files suggest the alpha test will let players try the new Champion Hill mode, which has been described by insiders as a combination of the elements of battle royale and Gunfight. It's been likened to Apex Legends' Arena mode.

All of this should be taken with a grain of salt for now, as Activision has not yet made any official announcements. The company is expected to reveal Vanguard officially later today, August 19, through Warzone's Battle of Verdansk event. Perhaps related to this, Warzone's seemingly unstoppable train has crashed and is now on fire.

GameSpot has contacted Activision in an attempt to get more details on the alpha situation. For now, here is the schedule of what's rumored for alpha and beta tests.

August 19 - Call of Duty: Vanguard will be announced

- Call of Duty: Vanguard will be announced August 27-29 - An alpha test will be available on PlayStation

- An alpha test will be available on PlayStation September 10-12 - An open beta will be available on PlayStation

- An open beta will be available on PlayStation September 16-20 - An open beta will be available on all platforms

- An open beta will be available on all platforms November 5 - Call of Duty: Vanguard is released

- Call of Duty: Vanguard is released November 23 - Call of Duty: Vanguard's first season kicks off

Not sure how to describe the new battle royale mode coming to Call of Duty #Vanguard, so here you go.

Vanguard is in development at Sledgehammer Games, with the help of multiple support studios. Keep checking back with GameSpot for the latest developments on Vanguard, Warzone, and Call of Duty in general.