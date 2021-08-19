Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre Orders Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Campaign Footage Coming Next Week

Activision announces when fans can expect more details on the new Call of Duty.

Following the announcement of Call of Duty: Vanguard, Activision has announced when we can expect to learn more, and it won't be long. More footage of the World War II shooter's campaign will be revealed at some point next week, Activision said.

"More campaign footage coming VERY soon. Like maybe next week. But what do we know," Activision said on Twitter, basically confirming the reveal for next week.

This year's all-digital Gamescom event takes place next week, and Activision is among the companies confirmed to attend the show, making it a likely bet that we'll see more there.

What we do already know about Vanguard's campaign is that it focuses on the "interweaving story of multinational heroes" who make up Task Force One. The four main characters are:

  • Private Lucas Riggs, 20th Battalion, Australian 9th Infantry Division, British Eighth Army.
  • Sergeant Arthur Kingsley of the 9th Parachute Battalion, British Army.
  • Lieutenant Wade Jackson, Scouting Squadron Six, United States Navy.
  • Lieutenant Polina Petrova of the 138th Rifle Division, Red Army.

Each of the characters is playable, and the story will bounce between four theaters of WWII. Players will take part in dogfighting over the Midway island, defending Stalingrad as a sniper, dropping out of a parachute into France, and battling in North Africa.

For more on Vanguard, check out GameSpot's "Call Of Duty: Vanguard preview. You can preorder Vanguard right now.

Additionally, Activision is launching a brand-new Warzone map later this year, and it will honor your past battle pass unlocks and purchases, thankfully. All of this Call of Duty news is happening as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit over discrimination and sexual harassment against women.

