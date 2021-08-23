Call Of Duty: Vanguard Beta Test, Multiplayer Reveal Dated

Call of Duty: Vanguard was revealed just last week, but that was largely focused on the campaign. Details on the multiplayer are set to be revealed soon, and that will be followed by a beta test which is separate from the upcoming alpha test.

Following the Vanguard alpha that is exclusive to PS4 and PS5 players, Activision will reveal Vanguard's multiplayer as part of an event on September 7. Details on that weren't shared, but we'll presumably get a more in-depth look at the competitive side of the game then.

Immediately after that, running from September 10-13 will be a PlayStation-exclusive beta test. You'll need to preorder Vanguard in order to get access to that test. On September 16-17, a second beta test will be held, and this will be open to all PlayStation owners, as well as those on Xbox and PC who preorder the game. Finally, from September 18-20, an open beta will be held on all platforms, ensuring everyone gets a chance to try the game without preordering.

It's unclear if there will be any rewards available for participating in the beta. However, playing the alpha this weekend will reward you with a unique calling card and banner for Vanguard when it launches, as well as in Call of Duty: Warzone once it gets Vanguard content integrated into it later this year.

Mark your calendars for the #Vanguard Worldwide Multiplayer Reveal and BETA!

📅 Sept 7 ➡️ MP Reveal

📅 Sept 10-13 ➡️ Weekend One

📅 Sept 16-20 ➡️ Weekend Two pic.twitter.com/nhGxSUhe7M — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 22, 2021

Vanguard's recent reveal comes amidst the ongoing lawsuit against Activision Blizzard, which makes allegations involving sexual harassment and discrimination at the publisher.