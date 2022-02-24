Call Of Duty: Vanguard Best Ranked Play Loadouts

Call of Duty: Vanguard's Ranked Play is currently live in beta, which offers a much more competitive way to play than the standard multiplayer playlists. However, Ranked Play follows the official rules, maps, and game modes of the 2022 Call of Duty League, meaning this competitive mode contains plenty of perk, weapon, and attachment restrictions. Here we guide you through setting up the best loadouts available to use in Ranked Play.

Best primary weapon for Ranked Play

The primary weapon you decide to equip for Ranked Play will be determined by the role you prefer to play. If you're looking to hold down a lane in a slayer role then the Automaton assault rifle is the best choice, while you'll want the MP-40 submachine gun for close-quarters action near the objective.

Automaton

Automaton assault rifle

The recommendations listed below are the set of attachments used by the majority of the assault rifle players in the Call of Duty League, as this build increases the damage range while still keeping recoil to a minimum. You're limited on what attachments you can switch up here, but you could swap the Proficiency Type with Sleight of Hand if you prefer a faster reload. Some pro players use Tight Grip for better accuracy and recoil control, while others prefer to use Sleight of Hand. For the kit, you could swap out On-hand for Fully Loaded to get more ammo.

Recommended unrestricted Automaton attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Zac Skeletal

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: N/A

Ammo Type: FMJ or Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: On-Hand

MP-40

MP-40 submachine gun

For the MP-40, almost all of the pro SMG players use the exact same attachments to get the best performance out of this submachine gun. These recommended attachments help boost the gun's firepower, damage range, and mobility. In terms of preference here, you could swap the Kit attachment to On-Hand instead of Quick. Quick is most popular for the added sprint speed, which is something so important in competitive Call of Duty, but On-Hand will give you less downtime after using equipment.

Recommended unrestricted MP-40 attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Optic: Krausnick IS01M

Stock: Krausnick 33m Folding

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: N/A

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Brace

Kit: Quick

Kar98k

Kar98k sniper rifle

Sniping was banned in the pro league for last year's Black Ops Cold War, but sniper rifles have returned to competitive play for Vanguard's 2022 CDL season. The Kar98k is the sniper rifle used by all the pros who choose to snipe in Search and Destroy matches.

Building a sniper loadout can be a bit more of personal preference here, but the recommended attachments are used by the pros to improve accuracy, firepower, and mobility. Some players have swapped the recommended stock to get better movement speed with the Reisdorf Wire, but many prefer the steadiness and accuracy benefits from the VDD 98.

Recommended unrestricted Kar98k attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: VDD 660m 05HE

Optic: N/A

Stock: VDD 98

Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

Magazine: Klauser 3 Round Mag

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Quickscope

Kit: Deep Breath

Best secondary weapon for Ranked Play

RATT pistol

For the secondary weapon, all launchers are restricted from loadouts. The CDL restrictions leave you with the choice of a pistol or a knife. Pro players generally use the RATT pistol, but occasionally a player will choose a knife as a secondary weapon to move around the map faster. However, there are no add-ons for the knife, so we'll just be focusing on the attachments you want to equip for the RATT.

The biggest preference here will be whether you want to use the Heavy Trigger attachment for less flinch and better stability, or if you want the Lightweight Trigger equipped to move faster around the map with your pistol.

Recommended unrestricted RATT attachments:

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: N/A

Optic: N/A

Trigger Action: Heavy Trigger or Lightweight Trigger

Magazine: N/A

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Proficiency: Fleet

Kit: Quick

Best equipment for Ranked Play

Lethal equipment: MK2 Frag Grenade

Tactical equipment: NO 69 Stun Grenade

Most lethal equipment is restricted in the CDL. You can choose between frag grenade, gammon bomb, or the new sticky grenade, but all pros use the MK2 Frag Grenade. Additionally, there are only two options for tactical equipment, as everything is banned for use except the NO 69 Stun Grenade or smoke grenade. Currently, smoke is restricted in the CDL as part of a gentlemen's agreement, but it's uncertain if the equipment will also become banned by the pro league rules and removed from Ranked Play.

Best perks for Ranked Play

Perk 1

Fortified is one of the most useful perks in Ranked Play. Vanguard doesn't have Trophy System equipment to help players counter grenades and other equipment, so Fortified is the best defense against grenades. This is going to be the top pick for your loadouts specifically for playing Control and Hardpoint modes.

Ninja is sometimes used in lieu of Fortified when playing Search and Destroy mode. Ninja lets players move around the map quietly, which is perfect for making sneaky plays in a no respawn mode like Search and Destroy.

Perk 2

Radar is the only perk in the second perk slot that is used by pro players. This perk will allow enemies who fire unsilenced weapons to appear on your minimap.

Perk 3

Double Time is the third perk used in Ranked Play. Movement is everything in competitive Call of Duty, so Double Time is used to double the duration of the Tactical Sprint. It also increases crouched movement speed by 30%.

Following this guide should give you the best weapons and perks that are unrestricted in Ranked Play. However, if you're just looking for help building strong loadouts for standard multiplayer, we have guides for the best Vanguard perks and best weapons and attachments.