Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 2 Start Times And Details

While originally slated to begin on February 2, Call of Duty Season 2 is now scheduled to go live on February 14, which is Valentine's Day. Activision delayed the launch of Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's Season 2 in order to bring quality-of-life updates to multiple Call of Duty titles. This new season will likely arrive with a new battle pass and DLC weapons, and a major Zombies update has been confirmed by Treyarch.

Season 2 start time

If Call of Duty's previous start times are followed, Season 2 should arrive at 9 PM PT on January 14 and 12 AM ET on January 15.

Multiplayer

While not confirmed for the launch of Season 2, Vanguard's new Ranked Play mode should be arriving sometime within the season. The general manager of the Call of Duty League, Daniel Tsay, recently announced that Ranked Play is planned to roll out alongside new Vanguard content in February. "We're all very excited about the future of Ranked Play here and can't wait to share more details as we get closer to its release," Tsay said.

Treyarch tweeted last year that the studio was collaborating with Sledgehammer Games to bring a new level of Ranked Play to Vanguard. The developer revealed that Vanguard's Ranked Play will include "competitive modes, ranked skill divisions, and visible skill ratings."

Hopefully, a Season 2 roadmap will be revealed soon to showcase new operators, weapons, and any maps that will be added with new update. So far, leaks seem to tease three new operators coming to Vanguard and Warzone, but these operators have not yet been confirmed by Activision.

Zombies

In a previous blog, Treyarch detailed some of the updates coming to Zombies in Season 2, which include a new hub map. The new hub location will takes players to multiple arenas, including a new location in the Dark Aether itself. This next season of Zombies content is also planned to include multiple Wonder Weapons, more survival gameplay, a new story Easter egg quest, the introduction of a new Dark Aether entity, a new enemy type, new objective gameplay, and more.

Players are also still waiting for the pause feature to be added to Zombies, and while Treyarch did address the long delay, it's not certain if this addition will be part of Season 2's big update. Treyarch vaguely stated that the feature will be implemented in an upcoming update.

Warzone

Season 2 details for Warzone have not been revealed by Activision or Raven Software at this time. Warzone has remained in a rough state, despite the delay of Season 2 to bring quality-of-life updates. A recent Warzone update buffed the Katana melee weapon and fixed a few problems related to crashing, but several issues remain and hackers are flying cars on both Caldera and Rebirth Island. Hopefully, Season 2 can continue to bring bug fixes and improvements to the battle royale.

Activision is currently being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expect to go through until later this year. It's uncertain how this change will impact Call of Duty moving forward, but PlayStation users can relax for now, as Xbox's Phil Spencer recently said the plan is to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation.