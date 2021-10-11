Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Start Date And Details

Call of Duty Season 6 is live and set to wrap up Black Ops Cold War's post-launch content, so with just weeks until Call of Duty: Vanguard's release, here's what we know and can speculate about the upcoming game's first season of content. We expect what would have been Warzone Season 7 to instead see a change in numbers to coincide with the launch of Vanguard Season 1, although we're still awaiting official confirmation from Activision.

Vanguard launches on November 5, which also happens to be during the middle of Call of Duty Season 6 for Black Ops Cold War. This means players can enjoy Vanguard's World War II setting for campaign and multiplayer, while still being able to jump into Warzone for Verdansk '84's Cold War setting.

An official start date hasn't been confirmed for Vanguard's first post-launch content season, but the Call of Duty Season 6 battle pass is set to end around December 1. The new Vanguard-themed Warzone Pacific map has also been teased to arrive later this year. And again, there's no specific date confirmation for when Warzone will get this new Pacific map, but December 1 seems like a likely start date for Season 1. Raven Software's creative director Amos Hodge did confirm during the Season Six Studio Broadcast that Season 6 would be players' last time in Verdansk, so presumably the new Warzone map will arrive with Season 6's ending. Vanguard's Warzone integration is also expected to bring a new anti-cheat system, which is something the battle royale desperately needs.

In terms of Zombies content, we don't even know what can be expected to arrive with the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Treyarch will continue to helm the Zombies storyline in Vanguard, which lead writer Craig Houston has described as a part of the Dark Aether story that delves more into occult experiments, but Activision isn't set to reveal Zombies details until sometime close to Halloween.

Some leakers are suggesting that Vanguard won't have a standard round-based Zombies map with the game's release, and that the first standard map will arrive with Season 1. A new Zombies mode is suggested to be coming at launch instead of the traditional round-based map. Prominent Call of Duty leaker TheMW2Ghost described the launch mode as a mashup of Outbreak, Onslaught, and round-based Zombies.

Of course, any leaked information needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but hopefully we'll get some Season 1 content details for Vanguard Zombies during the October reveal. We'll be updating this page as more details emerge for Call of Duty: Vanguard's Season 1.

In other news, some Vanguard weapons have appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone, but the weapons are currently locked for players.