Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Season 1 Reloaded Start Times And Details

An official date hasn't been confirmed for Call of Duty's Season 1 Reloaded update for Vanguard and Warzone, but we've officially reached the middle of the season. Call of Duty's mid-season updates generally bring more content and weapon tuning across multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone, but few details have been revealed by Activision. Here's what we know so far about the big update.

Season 1 Reloaded start time

Call of Duty's Season 1 update went live on December 8 for Vanguard and Warzone, and now there are less than 28 days left in the battle pass, so we've officially reached the halfway point for the season. Updates are always subject to change, but this means a roadmap and details should be arriving soon. And if this mid-season update follows the past update times, Season 1 Reloaded could arrive around 9 PM PT January 11 and 12 AM ET on January 12.

Multiplayer

It's uncertain what content players can expect for Vanguard's multiplayer without an updated roadmap, but Sledgehammer Games has given a small update regarding some of the mode's planned changes. The list includes a tweak to the Mortar Barrage killstreak, changes to Panzerfaust weapon challenges, perk adjustments, and a weapon tuning pass. These updates weren't mentioned to be specifically coming with the Season 1 Reloaded update, so we may see these changes sooner than the big mid-season update.

Additionally, the Welgun submachine gun was announced with the Season 1 roadmap to be coming later in season, so that new weapon will likely be part of the Season 1 Reloaded update for Vanguard and Warzone. Like past mid-season weapons, the Welgun will be available either through an unlock challenge for free or with purchase of a store bundle.

Welgun submachine gun

Zombies

Zombies mode has been light on content since Vanguard's launch, but the Season 1 roadmap detailed a few updates coming to Der Anfang for the later portion of the season. This includes the new Tome of Rituals feature to allow players to get more power from their Artifacts, Von List's Office will be a new area to explore on the map, and support killstreaks will be added.

Players are still waiting for the pause feature to be implemented into Zombies, and this addition was mentioned to be coming later in the season. Hopefully, everyone will be able to pause for snacks or a bathroom break with the start of Season 1 Reloaded.

Warzone

We don't have any real details of what's coming to Warzone for the mid-season update, but hopefully there will be new events and game modes to keep the new Caldera map feeling fresh. The battle royale is also suffering from a slew of bugs and performance issues, so a major quality of life update for Caldera would be welcomed as well.

Activision should be releasing a roadmap and full details soon. We'll keep this page updated as more Season 1 Reloaded information emerges.

Call of Duty's seasonal content carries on as walkouts continue in protest of surprise contract terminations within Raven Software's QA team. Activision Blizzard faces lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.