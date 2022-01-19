Call Of Duty: Vanguard And Warzone Pacific Season 2 Delayed

Activision has delayed the launch of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's Season 2. The new season is now scheduled to go live on Monday, February 14, which is Valentine's Day if that matters. The new season was previously slated to begin on February 2.

In a blog post, Activision said it's spending the additional development time to release more updates and optimizations to Vanguard, Warzone Pacific, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare 2019 to get those games into better shape.

"We feel your frustrations and hear you loud and clear," Activision said. "To date, we've deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Upcoming implementations will address several concerns raised by the community and other quality-of-life improvements. Adjusting the core gameplay loop, mechanics, and balance is a continuing and important focus. Fixes will apply to your platform of choice--two generations of consoles and PC--as well as gameplay in general across all five systems."

We’ve deployed a number of updates, but more needs to be done. Thank you for being patient while we delay the release of Season Two in #Vanguard and #Warzone to prioritize ongoing work to balance and optimize your current gameplay experience.



More intel: https://t.co/dB2ruoguXq pic.twitter.com/iBWEVQFwpf — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 19, 2022

Also in the blog post, Activision promised to do more to communicate better with Call of Duty fans. Players can expect more regular updates from the developers. "Studios remain focused on continuously improving your game experience, and we greatly value our community feedback," Activision said.

Activision is in the midst of being acquired by Microsoft, but the deal isn't expect to go through until later this year at the earliest. It remains to be seen if Call of Duty will become an Xbox-exclusive series going forward.