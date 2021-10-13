Call Of Duty: Vanguard 2 And 3 - Writer Hopeful Sequels Get Made

A Call of Duty: Vanguard writer has discussed Sledgehammer's desire to one day get to make multiple sequels to the game that further explore some of the characters.

Writer Sam Maggs said at New York Comic-Con recently that one of ambitions with Vanguard was to create "iconic" Call of Duty characters.

"Because you don't really have that in Call of Duty right now," Maggs said, as reported by VGC. "You know, when you think about a game like Halo, you think of Master Chief, but when you think of CoD there's not really those standout characters."

"And so we came into this being like, 'Who could be our flagship CoD characters?' because we want to make Vanguard 2 and Vanguard 3, because we have two more stories that we really want to tell with these characters."

Maggs is hopeful that people "love them as much as we do," so much so that their stories can continue to be told and that they become "figureheads for this era of Call of Duty..."

Sledgehammer recently released a story trailer that reveals new info on Vanguard's cast of characters. The cast includes celebrity voice talent like Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan as Jannick Richter and Laura Bailey as Polina Petrova.

A new Call of Duty: Vanguard comic was revealed at Comic-Con as well.

In other news, some Vanguard weapons have appeared in Call of Duty: Warzone, but the weapons are currently locked for players. Vanguard's Zombies reveal is happening this Thursday, October 14.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to launch as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.