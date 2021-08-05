Fortnite Alien Artifacts Apex Legends Seer Guide August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Xbox Walmart Restock PS5 Restock Tracker

Call Of Duty Update Tweaks Krig 6 and CX-9 For Warzone And Cold War

A small update for Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War adjusted the range and damage for two guns, the Krig 6 and CX-9.

Raven Software pushed a small update for Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War that slightly adjusted damage and range values for two of the game's weapons. The Krig 6 assault rifle and the new CX-9 SMG will be changed for Cold War and Modern Warfare styles respectively.

The Krig 6 had its lower torso multiplier decreased from 1.1 to 1, and its maximum damage range was decreased from 1500 to 1400. The CX-9 increased its mid-damage range from 20 to 21 and increased its headshot multiplier from 1.4 to 1.45. This would appear to be a nerf for the Krig 6 and a buff for the CX-9, though it's up to players to find out what that means for them in actual play.

Warzone's Season 5 starts on August 12, and the game's developers are doing a lot to promote it. A recent cinematic trailer brought back the fan-favorite numbers broadcast from the Black Ops series, and an update added the CX-9 SMG and Soap MacTavish to the game. Activision Blizzard said on a controversial earnings report that a new Call of Duty from Sledgehammer Games is coming in the fourth quarter of 2021, which is October 1 to December 31.

