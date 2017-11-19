Call Of Duty: The Highs And Lows

On last week's episode of Reboot, Mike and Jake discussed the many shortcomings of Call of Duty: WWII's campaign. This week, they dig deeper into the franchise, answer viewer questions, and discuss what makes a good World War II game.

The gruesome twosome also delves into behind-the-scenes aspects of their process, from forming an argument for each episode of the show, and what it means when their opinion conflicts with those of other GameSpot's staffers. (Hint: It's really not that surprising).

This week also marks the penultimate episode of Reboot's second season. So be sure to comment on this video or hit Mike and Jake up on Twitter, with suggestions of how they can improve the show going forward. It's been a fun ride, and they're looking forward to more episodes to come.