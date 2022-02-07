Call Of Duty Teases Armored War Machines For Season 2 Of Vanguard And Warzone

Call of Duty Season 2 is scheduled to go live on February 14, and Activision is already teasing some sort of large-scale tank warfare coming to both Vanguard and Warzone.

In a vague post from the Call of Duty Twitter account, Season 2's promo art is revealed to show Vanguard operators with a motorcycle and tanks. "The frontlines are getting reinforced," Activision said. "Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to Vanguard and Warzone on February 14.

The frontlines are getting reinforced. 💥

Get ready for Armored War Machines coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone on February 14. pic.twitter.com/B25FZDN7IY — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 7, 2022

While it doesn't give any further details about what modes could be coming with tank warfare, speculation around Season 2's content include the potential return of Call of Duty's large-scale "Ground War" mode to multiplayer. Ground War has appeared in several Call of Duty games over the years, but most recently in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019, where two teams of 32 players could battle against one another with tanks and other vehicles in Domination and Team Deathmatch-style matches.

Warzone has also seen armored vehicle warfare in the past with modes like Armored Royale, but no modes have been specifically confirmed yet for next season. Here is everything we know about what's coming in Call of Duty Season 2, which includes a ranked play mode for multiplayer and several details for Vanguard's Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard sales came up short for PC and console platforms, and developer Infinity Ward has already teased its Call of Duty game expected to arrive this fall. Despite Microsoft's pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the Call of Duty series will continue to be released on PlayStation, at least for the foreseeable future.