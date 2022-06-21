Call Of Duty Teases A Terminator Collab For Season 4

Call of Duty has seen a lot of major Hollywood collaborations over the last few years, including horror movie icons like Billy the Puppet and Leatherface, and most recently, the Godzilla and King Kong monsterverse crossover for Vanguard and Warzone. Now, it seems the Terminator could be popping up for Call of Duty Season 4.

The Call of Duty Twitter account shared a new promo teaser for Season 4, which says "Looks like some mercenaries scored an unusual haul. Some precious metals shine brighter in the darkness. Who can identify?"

Looks like some mercenaries scored an unusual haul.

Some precious metals shine brighter in the darkness. Who can identify? pic.twitter.com/PNISikrgco — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 21, 2022

The tweet includes an image of gold bars, which fits the Mercenaries of Fortune theme for Season 4. However, one bar isn't gold, and as CharlieIntel pointed out, increasing the exposure on the image will reveal the word "Skynet" on the lone silver bar. Mentions of Skynet, the AI system that served up the apocalypse in the popular sci-fi franchise, likely means Call of Duty will receive some sort of Terminator operator bundle for Vanguard and Warzone. According to CharlieIntel, there will actually be two: one with the T-800 and one with the T-1000.

Call of Duty Season 4: Mercenaries of Fortune goes live on June 22, bringing a new multiplayer map and Zombies content to Vanguard. Warzone is also getting a new Resurgence map called Fortune's Keep. Here we highlight everything we know about the big Season 4 updates for both Vanguard and Warzone.