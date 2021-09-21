Call Of Duty Season 6: Start Date, Times, And What To Expect In Warzone/Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty teasers are already arriving for Season 6 of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. While a start time hasn't been confirmed yet, the current battle pass reveals that Season 6 should be arriving around October 7. These seasonal updates usually go live around 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on the day the previous battle pass ends.

Season 6 is likely the last season of content for Black Ops Cold War, as Call of Duty: Vanguard is launching on November 5. For Warzone, players can expect a WWII setting to integrate with a new Warzone Pacific map later this year.

As usual with a new season of content, players can expect a new battle pass to unlock. There will likely be more maps, modes, and operators coming, but not much has been confirmed for either Black Ops Cold War multiplayer or Warzone content.

Treyarch confirmed a new round-based Zombies map is coming with Season 6. This is the final round-based map, which is set to conclude Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether storyline. A series of teasers were released last week to reveal the map's location as a Soviet military training facility in Ukraine. Players may already recognize the facility from Cold War's Operation Redlight, Greenlight campaign mission.

While this new story is set to wrap up the narrative for Cold War's Zombies, Treyarch will continue Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is set to offer a prequel to the events of Black Ops Cold War's Dark Aether storyline.

Call of Duty Season 5 added new modes like Black Ops Cold War's Double Agent mode, and Warzone's Iron Trials '84 and Payload. There were also plenty of new operators to choose from and powerful weapons like the EM2 assault rifle and TEC-9 semi-auto submachine gun. It's not too late to finish leveling up Season 5's 100-tier battle pass, and there's currently a limited-time Numbers event happening in both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Completing in-game challenges for the event will unlock unique rewards, including a Sai melee weapon.

All of the Call of Duty content continues as Activision Blizzard faces a lawsuit from the state of California over alleged harassment and discrimination against women.