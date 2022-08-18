Call Of Duty Season 5 Cinematic Intro Shows Caldera's Volcano Erupting And A Major Villain Team-Up

The cinematic intro trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 5. The new season of content is called Last Stand, which seems to be themed around Caldera's volcano erupting and a team-up between several of Call of Duty's past antagonists.

It's uncertain how the story fits into Vanguard's World War 2 timeline, but the Season 5 intro trailer shows the arrival of Black Ops 2's Raul Menendez, Khaled Al-Asad from the original Modern Warfare, Gabriel T. Rorke from Call of Duty: Ghosts, and He 'Seraph' Zhen-Zhen from the futuristic titles of Black Ops 3 and 4. This also seemingly confirms the previous leak that these iconic Call of Duty antagonists would be arriving as playable operators for Vanguard and Warzone.

In addition to these villains teaming up, Caldera's volcano is also shown to be erupting while Captain Butcher and a team of operators are on the island. Season 5 is also presumably Vanguard and Warzone Pacific's last season of content, so hopefully Warzone's Caldera map can go out with a bang when Last Stand arrives on August 24. Here is everything we know about the Season 5 update for Vanguard and Warzone.

