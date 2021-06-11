Call Of Duty Season 4 Gets A New Cinematic Trailer

Call of Duty’s Season 4 kicks off next week for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and Activision released a new cinematic intro for Season 4 ahead of the June 17 start date.

Today's new Call of Duty cinematic for June 11 shows Stitch's plan is still in motion, as a contact in South Africa is forced to take down satellites for him, which we already know from the June 8 teaser trailer were interfering with a special broadcast that Stitch is trying to send out.

Everything will come crashing down...

Jackal has arrived and Adler will do whatever it takes to get the job done.

Watch the Season Four Cinematic. pic.twitter.com/rRpmyfW3vK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 11, 2021

Everything from Call of Duty's June 8 trailer gives the vibes that Stitch is trying to restart the Numbers program, which is the brainwashing narrative from the Black Ops storyline. Adler is likely a new sleeper agent on the verge of being under Stitch's control. And with those satellites down now, we might just see Adler and many other sleeper agents activated really soon.

During Summer Game Fest, Activision revealed that it's bringing a lot of new content to Black Ops Cold War and Warzone for Season 4, including the return of Black Ops 2's popular Hijacked map. As to be expected with a new season, there will also be a fresh battle pass with new operators and weapons to unlock.

While waiting for Season 4's arrival, players can level up faster this weekend with a new double XP event . Both double XP and double battle pass XP are available for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from now through June 14.

We'll be updating all the details for Call of Duty's Season 4, as new information should be revealed for Black Ops Cold War and Warzone's updates in Activision's weekly blog post on Monday, June 14.