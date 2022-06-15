Call Of Duty Season 4 Cinematic Intro Shows Vanguard Operators Divided Over Gold

Activision tweets a new cinematic trailer for Call of Duty's upcoming Season 4, and Vanguard's operators appear to be fighting over a ton of gold.

By on

Comments

The first cinematic trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 4. The new season of content is called Mercenaries of Fortune, which seems to be themed around Vanguard's friendlies fighting over gold.

The Season 4 intro trailer shows a helicopter crashing on a lush island, which is likely meant to be Warzone's Caldera. Captain Butcher races through the jungle to reach the crash site, but he's met by Lieutenant Arthur Kingsley. Once allies in Vanguard, both men seem to be divided for Season 4, as both their squads fight for the heap of gold spilled out from the helicopter crash site.

The cinematic intro trailers usually introduce a season's new set of operators, but we don't have any narration for this intro to confirm the name of Vanguard's next Task Force team. Arthur is teamed up with Lewis, Anna, and Florence from past seasons, so it's likely the two men paired with Butcher are Season 4's newest Task Force operators.

A massive fortune can easily change allies to enemies, but it's uncertain what this fight means for the future of Vanguard's narrative. Hopefully, we'll learn more when the Mercenaries of Fortune update arrives on June 22.

On the Warzone side, Activision has revealed major map changes are coming to Caldera, while a brand-new Fortune's Keep Resurgence map is also arriving with the big update. For more on what to expect for the new season, check out everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 4.

