Call Of Duty Season 3: Warzone And Vanguard Start Date, Time, And Details

The Season 2 Reloaded update is currently underway for both Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard, but we're already looking ahead to the upcoming Season 3 content. Here is everything we know so far about the updates coming to Warzone and Vanguard for Season 3.

Call of Duty Season 3 start times

Activision hasn't announced an official start date for Call of Duty Season 3, but given the number of days left in the battle pass, players can expect the new update to arrive around April 26. Call of Duty's seasonal updates usually arrive around 9 AM PT/ 12 PM ET. Updates are always subject to change, but an official announcement and more details should be arriving later this month.

What to expect from Season 3

While nothing is officially confirmed yet for either title, a new season of Call of Duty content usually means there will be a new battle pass to level up, along with additional maps, modes, weapons, operators, and more. Seasonal events are usually popular with Call of Duty, so the timing of Season 3 could bring some late Easter content or spring seasonal events.

Warzone

Warzone recently received major visual updates to the Rebirth Island map with Season 2 Reloaded, and new features like the Weapon Trade Stations and Communication Towers have been added all around the prison island. Of course, with all of this TLC going to Warzone's smaller map, it's quite possible the Season 3 focus will shift back to the main Caldera map.

Raven Software has already teased more changes coming to the battle royale, as the developer described the recent perk changes as just being a glimpse of what is to come in Season 3.

Vanguard

For Vanguard's multiplayer, new maps and modes will likely be added. Sledgehammer Games is currently offering an experimental playlist in an effort to test better spawn point options, so players could potentially see more spawn changes and quality-of-life updates added with Season 3.

For the competitive players, Ranked Play should be receiving new rewards for Season 3, as the Call of Duty League's blog previously detailed that each season of Ranked Play will include its own set of unique rewards, including weapon blueprints, camos, charms, and more. Ranked Play recently received major updates to the Skill Ratings system, and likely more tweaks will be made to the mode in Season 3.

And lastly, Zombies saw some pretty substantial updates in Season 2. The mode received a main storyline Easter egg, two Wonder Weapons, and a few side Easter eggs. Hopefully, the momentum will continue with more updates and a new narrative quest for Season 3. Vanguard's Zombies mode has recently come under heavy criticism from fans for adding a pause feature with major limitations, but it is uncertain if any changes will be made to the pausing restrictions.

In other Call of Duty news, Snoop Dogg is set to arrive on April 19 as a playable operator for both Vanguard and Warzone. Vanguard is currently offering a two-week long Free Access event across all platforms, and anyone can jump on and try out Season 2's new maps and modes. The free access is available from now until April 13.