Call Of Duty Season 3 Reloaded Will Bring Fast Travel To Warzone, New Map And Weapon For Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 3's mid-season update will go live for both Vanguard and Warzone following a May 24 update in Vanguard at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and a Warzone update at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET May 25. New additions will include a multiplayer map for Vanguard, while a new fast travel system is coming to Warzone.

Warzone

Champion of Caldera LTM

A new mode is arriving to Caldera for the mid-season update. This solo mode will feature 150 maximum players and a single, continuously closing circle. All players will drop in with their custom loadout, a gas mask, and a single Redeploy Extraction Token. Additionally, kills in this mode immediately refill player health, equipment, and ammo, incentivizing players to play aggressively.

Fast travel system

One of the main changes coming with Warzone's mid-season update is the new fast travel system on Caldera. This new underground transit system will feature 14 access points, indicated on the Warzone Tac Map and minimap by a silver "vault door" symbol.

Fast travel in Caldera sounds similar to the subway travel on Verdansk. To travel via mine cart to another hub area, players will simply need to interact with the circular hatch and walk toward the cart. When doing so, the fast travel destination name will appear on the screen screen. After a few seconds of travel time, the player will instantly appear at their destination. Light and audio clues will let players figure out if an enemy is waiting on the other end of the fast travel location, or if the circle collapse will soon engulf the destination. A green light, it means it's safe to fast travel, but anything else can signal potential danger.

New perk

Season 3 Reloaded also introduces a new perk to Warzone. Vanguard's Serpentine perk is being added to help players sprint across the map more safely, as with the Serpentine perk sprinting reduces incoming damage from bullets, explosives, and fire by 20%. Players who shoot an enemy using Serpentine will get a "snake" indicator to let them know they'll need to deal more damage.

New loot items

Three new lootable items are being added to Warzone: the Gulag Entry Token, Redeploy Extraction Token, and Speed Boost items.

The Gulag Entry Tokens will be found in supply boxes for standard battle royale matches. These tokens will allow eliminated players another shot in the gulag, if they're holding a Gulag Entry Token. The Redeploy Extraction Token works similarly. This token will let eliminated players return directly to the fight and bypass the gulag. And finally, Speed Boost is another rare item that will be popping up in some supply boxes. The Speed Boost item will automatically grant a player a temporary movement buff.

High value loot zones

The high value loot zones that were originally featured in Season 3's Operation Monarch limited-time mode, will now be available in standard battle royale matches. These high value loot zone locations will be random each match, but the areas will be marked with a dollar sign and offer higher quality loot.

Rebirth Island in-game event

Warzone's smaller map will also get an in-game event to tie into the narrative from Season 2's Reinforced event. The Occupation Scan event is vague, but Activision says that at some point during standard Rebirth Resurgence matches, players may be alerted of an "Occupation Scan." At this point, they will need to go prone or else their position will be revealed to every other player on the Tac Map and minimap.

This seems to be teasing a further event for map changes or even a new map completely, as the publisher says the Occupation Scan should keep players "even more alert on an island from which they may need to escape . . ."

Additionally, Activision says Season 3 Reloaded will feature numerous quality of life updates, including a new "Squad heads-up-display," which the publisher says will have the details revealed in patch notes for the big update.

Vanguard

Vanguard's Sphere map

New map, weapon, and operator

For Vanguard's mid-season update brings a new operator, weapon, and multiplayer map. Sphere is described as a small multiplayer map that takes place within a weapons lab. Season 3 Reloaded's new weapon will be the H4 Blixen submachine gun, which is described as a gun that offers mobility and accuracy in medium range engagements. This weapon will be available to unlock for free with a weapon challenge or purchased with a cosmetic bundle.

And lastly, Kim Tae Young is Season 3's final operator of Task Force Harpy. She will become available to unlock by purchasing her operator bundle. Tae Young is described as being a masked fighter, whose favorite weapon is the upcoming H4 Blixen submachine gun.

New bundles

Spilled Ink bundle

The mid-season update will introduce the Spilled Ink bundle, which includes an operator skin with tattoos designed by high-profile tattoo artists, such as Ink Master's Ryan Ashley. Additional Season 3 Reloaded bundles will include Mastercraft skins of Vanguard weapons, and one of the bundles will be themed towards Zombies mode.

While Vanguard content continues, leaks are already surfacing for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, which claim changes to loadout drops and reveal maps details. Additionally, here is everything we know about Infinity Ward's upcoming Modern Warfare 2 release and Warzone's sequel.