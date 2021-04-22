Call Of Duty Season 3 Goes Live With Patch Notes For Warzone: Bug Fixes, Weapon Balance Changes, And More

The big new Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is finally out now, ushering in the next evolution of the multiplayer games. Having already released the patch notes for Black Ops Cold War, Activision has now turned its attention to Warzone.

The Season 3 patch went live on April 21 at 9 PM PT. It's another big update, as it weighs in at more than 22 GB on all platforms. Below you can find a full rundown of the file size and complete patch notes for Warzone's Season 3 update.

The Season 3 patch adds Nvidia DLSS for Warzone on PC that can help players experience the game at higher resolutions and with. better performance. Another huge change is that the only loot that drops across Verdansk is Black Ops Cold War weapons; this includes the game's brand-new weapons, the Swiss K31 sniper rifle and the PPSh-41 SMG.

The Season 3 update also makes a series of balance changes to weapons, covering the AK-47, FARA 83, FFAR 1, Groza, and many others. Attachments and Operators are also getting balance changes as well in the Season 3 update. You can see the full patch notes below, as shared by Raven Software on their website.

Warzone's next big event is scheduled to take place today, April 22, at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. While Verdansk has already been nuked, it's rumored that this is only the beginning and that a new map will come online soon with an '80s vibe themed around Black Ops Cold War. Keep checking back with GameSpot later today for the latest on the event.

In other news, Warzone has passed 100 million users, while Activision has now sold an astonishing 400 million Call of Duty games to date.

Warzone Season 3 File Sizes:

PS5 -- 22.6 GB

PS4 -- 22.6 GB

Xbox Series X|S -- 25.9 GB

Xbox One -- 25.9 GB

PC -- 25.2 GB

Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes:

GENERAL

NVIDIA DLSS is now available in Call of Duty: Warzone on PC

Players with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards can enable NVIDIA DLSS to boost performance and play at higher resolutions and graphics settings.

End of game open mic has been turned off for modes with infinite respawn mechanics.

Player rank will now display the correct rank icons in the After-Action Report.

GAMEPLAY

Loot that spawns across Verdansk has once again been updated...

Now exclusively consists of Black Ops Cold War Weapons including the new Swiss K31 Sniper Rifle and PPSh-41 SMG Only Legendary Weapons will spawn as Blueprints

Players no longer take armor-bypassing damage when using a riot shield and facing an active thermite grenade.

Sticking a player with Semtex will now always down them.

ACCESSIBILITY

Added Mono Audio to the Volume settings in Audio Options Disabled (Default): Audio is split between left and right audio channels to provide directional sound. Enabled: Left and right audio channels are combined into one channel



BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug with most Cold War barrels where Hip Spread and ADS Idle Sway were being increased when they should not have been.

Fixed a bug with some ZRG 20mm optics that disabled the ability to hold breath.

Fixed a bug where some loot would drop in close proximity on death.

Fixed a bug where if the player is downed while switching to a gunner seat, they would become invisible and/or invulnerable.

Fixed a bug causing the random Operator select option to only select Coalition Operators from Modern Warfare.

Fixed a bug causing Baker’s fourth Operator Mission Objective to not track properly (eliminate 15 enemies using a weapon with an attached 2x magnified scope or greater).

Fixed a bug causing certain Operator models to appear headless while using the FFAR 1.

WEAPONS

Cold War weapons have had their ammo names updated.

The FFAR 1 crosshair has been updated to match other Assault Rifles.

New Weapons

PPSh-41: SMG (Launch Week)

Tier 15 of the Battle Pass. Swiss K31: Sniper Rifle (Launch Week)

Tier 31 of the Battle Pass.



Two New Weapon Unlock Challenges

LC-10

Using SMGs, get 3 kills without dying in 15 different matches. FARA 83

Using Assault Rifles, get 2 headshot kills in 15 different matches.



Assault Rifles

Cold War AK-47

Recoil pattern has been adjusted The recoil pattern on the Cold War AK-47 had made its downsides far more apparent than its upsides. We have smoothed out its recoil to make it easier to control. If you are accurate, or skilled at recoil control you will now find the Cold War AK-47 quite effective at most ranges.

FARA 83 Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26 Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31 Maximum damage range increased by 17% Recoil pattern has been adjusted As a fast-firing AR with relatively strong recoil, we felt there was too much of an identity overlap between the FARA 83 and the FFAR 1. We have smoothed out its recoil and pushed its damage profile out to be a more viable mid-long range AR option.

FFAR 1

Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27 Maximum damage range decreased by 15% Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1 Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1 ADS speed decreased slightly With high damage, rate of fire, and a competitive mag size, the FFAR 1 has enjoyed a lengthy reign of terror on the short-to-mid range engagement space. When a weapon is so ruthlessly efficient that it pushes the entirety of a weapon category out of viability, it needs to be addressed. The FFAR 1 will remain a respectable option following this change, but it should now be a playstyle preference rather than a loadout necessity.

Groza

Recoil increased slightly ADS speed decreased slightly Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1 This change is more of a precaution. We expect in the absence of the FFAR 1, that the Groza would rise to take its place. While there will always be a ‘meta’, we want the meta to exist in a TTK range that is a bit higher than where we are currently. In that regard, we believe the Groza was a bit of an outlier that, much like the FFAR 1, could have been detrimental to weapon diversity. Bringing the Groza down a notch should allow for some healthy competition in this weapon category.

Krig 6

Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5 Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3 Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1 Lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1 The Krig 6 has long been overshadowed by other all-stars in the AR category. We believe this change will allow for a more competitive Time to Kill given the shots are well placed.

QBZ-83

Move speed increased ADS move speed increased Neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2 Upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1 The QBZ-83 is a unique weapon that trades overall lethality for mobility. We aim to provide players with the tools to support a multitude of interesting playstyle options. Our goal is that with the right attachments, skillful maneuvering and rotations will be a hallmark of the QBZ playstyle. We have also given it a much-needed nudge in lethality if you can manage aiming and moving simultaneously.''



Submachine Guns

LC10

Bullet velocity increased slightly Mac-10

Maximum damage decreased by 1 This is another precautionary change to promote diversity. The Mac-10 is both popular and fun to use. Part of what makes the Mac-10 feel fair to play against is that its upside feels comparative to its downside. That is where player skill comes in. Knowing when and what weapon to swap to during an engagement is a facet of skill expression we want to highlight whenever possible. While this change only brings the Mac-10's Time to Kill up by about 10%, we think this is a good place to start to encourage exploration in the SMG category.



Sniper Rifles



Pelington 703

ADS speed increased Raise time increased slightly



Tactical Rifles

Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie

Time between bursts increased by 33% Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3 M16

Time between bursts increased by 10% Neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1 The Cold War Tactical Rifle Charlie and the M16 were able to reach rates of fire that allowed the wielder to negate a requisite identity pillar of burst rifles—accuracy. With their extreme rates of fire and generous burst pattern, shots were not required to be well placed. You would inherit the high damage profile and range of burst rifles with minimal downside. With this change, and the change to Fire Rate barrels noted below, you will now need to aim deliberately if you intend to kill quickly.



And... we are keeping a close eye on the AMAX. No king rules forever.

ATTACHMENTS

Position Concealment Position Concealment will reduce the time your position is visible on the compass and minimap after firing. This effect has been added as a pro on both the Flashguard and SOCOM/KGB Eliminator.



Barrels

16.3” Rapid Fire (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 58% 18” Rapid Fire (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 56% 15.9” Strike Team (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 66% 18.2” Strike Team (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 64% 16.3” Titanium (M16) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 61% 17” Titanium (Tactical Rifle Charlie) Increase to rate of fire reduced by 59% Sorokin 140mm Auto (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 23 to 19 Sorokin 140mm Auto AND Akimbo (Sykov) Minimum damage reduced from 19 to 14 This only affects the weapon when both the Sorokin 140mm Auto and the Akimbo attachment are equipped simultaneously. The Sykov, when equipped with any permutation of the Sorokin 140mm Auto has been far more lethal at range than we would prefer. When secondary weapons can go toe-to-toe with, or even best a primary weapon consistently, we risk streamlining access to one of the most powerful Perks in the game—Ghost. While we continue to examine the impact that Ghost has on gameplay, providing easier access to it with negligible downside is not something we want to enable.



Lasers

Ember Sighting Point ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% SOF Target Designator Flashlight is now visible during hip-fire and ADS



Magazines

Salvo/VDV Fast Mag ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% Speed Mag Pistols ADS speed penalty reduced by 40% SMGs ADS speed penalty reduced by 30% Snipers ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%



Muzzles

Flashguard Added Position Concealment pro SOCOM/KGB Eliminator Added Position Concealment pro



Optics

SUSAT MultiZoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 10% Ultrazoom Custom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20% Vulture Custom Zoom ADS speed penalty reduced by 20%



Rear Grips

Increases to ADS speed reduced by roughly 10%



We have begun the iterative process of tweaking values on attachments. We would like the diminution of weapon downside to be a build direction rather than a single attachment choice. As it stands, we feel most attachments need to have their values addressed in some regard to achieve this. We are hoping to make some previously nonviable options less so in addition to widening overall build variety. This may include increasing upsides or downsides on existing attachments. We are also actively looking at how we can create more compelling choices within the confines of attachment categories—chiefly, muzzles like the Monolithic and Agency Suppressor.

Given the magnitude of balance changes in this patch, we may make some adjustments shortly after Season 3 launch to ensure the meta is healthy and stable. As always, please continue to provide your feedback!

OPERATORS

Roze We’ve adjusted Roze in order to improve the Operators readability/visibility where sources of light are available.



New Operators added:

Wraith: Warsaw Pact (Launch Week) Unlocked via Battle Pass Knight: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle Antonov: Warsaw Pact (In-Season) Unlocked via Store Bundle



PRESTIGE

New Prestige Levels

Level 50 New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 100 New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 150 New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip Level 190 All Season Challenges Available Level 200 New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card Levels 250 - 1,000 New Prestige Key every 50 levels



STORE