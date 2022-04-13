Call Of Duty Season 3 Continues To Tease Monsters Coming To Warzone

Activision released the first Call of Duty Season 3 teaser on April 13, with a cinematic trailer to introduce new operators and the "Classified Arms" seasonal theme for Vanguard and Warzone. The trailer ended with the ferocious roar of an unknown creature, and the Call of Duty Twitter account has since added a mysterious sound clip that continues to point towards a season of monsters.

"We've uncovered a device broadcasting a mysterious frequency from the cache. Further spectral analysis is needed to decipher the signal," tweeted the Call of Duty Twitter account. "Can any soldiers help?"

Just listening to the sound clip doesn't provide an actual clue, but YouTuber PrestigeIsKey has discovered a hidden message by running the sound clip through a spectrogram, which provides a visual voiceprint hidden in the audio. The spectrogram revealed Season 3's hidden message: "Monsters are real."

When you run the audio through a spectrogram... https://t.co/7Xf06mYsb5 pic.twitter.com/qaq6D3cYbd — Ryan B. (@PrestigeIsKey) April 13, 2022

Having monsters arrive to Warzone might seem a little outlandish, but leakers previously claimed Activision had planned for a major event with Hollywood monsters such as Godzilla and King Kong. Twitter user BeePlayingGames even replied to PrestigeIsKey's tweet with an audio clip, adding that the sound seems to be a match for Orca from 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Call of Duty's monstrous Season 3 is scheduled to start on April 27, and here is everything we know so far about the big update. Season 2 is currently wrapping up Warzone's Rebirth Reinforced event, as the limited-time event is set to conclude on April 14.