Call Of Duty Season 2 Trailer Shows Chemical Warfare Coming To Vanguard And Warzone

The first cinematic trailer has arrived for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone's upcoming Season 2. The new season of content will arrive on February 14, and it will feature tanks and threats of chemical warfare.

The trailer shows Vanguard's Captain Butcher leading a team into a Nazi hideout in the Alps. Butcher says intel from Caldera suggests there's a mysterious weapon here called Project Nebula. Unfortunately, the mission is a bust when a Nazi soldier activates the device that is believed to be Project Nebula. Butcher's team has to flee, as the device spreads a poisonous gas throughout the hideout.

With tanks confirmed to be coming with Season 2, Vanguard is going to need larger maps. Vanguard launched with 16 multiplayer maps, but most of the maps aren't spacious enough for cruising around in tanks. Activision's Season 2 blog vaguely teases Vanguard's largest map is coming later in the season with an Arms Race mode, but says move info will be coming from Sledgehammer Games at a later time. The cinematic trailer shows scenes of a giant, snowy battlefield with tanks, which could point to the Alps as being the first location for Vanguard's upcoming tank warfare.

Here is everything we know so far about Call of Duty Season 2, with ranked played for multiplayer, Zombies Easter eggs, and more.

Developer Infinity Ward has already teased its Call of Duty game expected to arrive this fall. Call of Duty's publisher is currently being acquired by Microsoft, pending regulatory approval, but the deal isn't expected to go through until later this year.